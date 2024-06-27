Close
Stephen A. Smith changes reporting, still not buying Mat Ishbia’s response on Kevin Durant

Jun 27, 2024, 11:22 AM | Updated: 11:48 am

Stephen A. Smith and ESPN colleague Malika Andrews...

ESPN commentators Stephen A. Smith (L) and Malika Andrews report before Game Three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on June 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith doubled down on his reporting about the Phoenix Suns’ willingness to trade Kevin Durant. Or was it that Durant isn’t so pleased with being a Sun?

Smith on Wednesday before the NBA Draft reported that the Suns’ “want out of Kevin Durant right now.” On Thursday, he was asked by his First Take co-hosts whether he believed Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s attempt to squash that report with a post on X.

“Hell, no. Of course not,” Smith said. “First of all, let’s understand something. From what I’m being told, Kevin Durant ain’t too keen on staying in Phoenix. He ain’t demanded no trades or anything but he wouldn’t mind being up out of there.”

So to be clear: Smith veered the other way, suggesting Durant was unhappy. To some degree, he backpedaled on his reporting that the Suns want to trade their star forward, merely assuming that Ishbia and the Suns would of course have a price to consider any Durant deal.

