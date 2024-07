The 2024 2024 Summer Olympics are set to begin in Paris, with the opening ceremony coming Friday morning. There are plenty of athletes with ties to Arizona taking part in the competition this year, many of whom are expected to compete for medals.

Valley native Jade Carey is once again representing the U.S. in gymnastics after she won a gold medal for women’s floor at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Arizona State swimmer Leon Marchand of France set a world record in the 400m individual medley at the world swimming championships, beating his mentor Michael Phelps’ mark.

A pair of Phoenix Suns and a trio of Mercury players are set out to extend Team USA’s run of gold medals in men’s and women’s basketball.

Plus, former Arizona Wildcats and Suns basketball player Chase Budinger is looking to help Team USA win gold in beach volleyball.

2024 Olympians representing Arizona

Arizona State Sun Devils

American tennis player Desirae Krawczyk

Canadian swimmer Ilya Kharun (100 m fly, 200m fly)

Canadian basketball player Luguentz Dort

Canadian water polo player Blaire McDowell

Chinese Taipei golfer Kevin Yu

Dutch water polo player Bente Rogge

Dutch water polo player Lieke Rogge

Dutch track & field athlete Jorinde Van Klinken

Fijian swimmer Tolu Young (50m freestyle)

French swimmer Leon Marchand (200m individual medley, 400m individual medley, 200m butterfly, 200m breaststroke)

French water polo player Mia Rycraw

German golfer Alexandra Forsterling

Hungarian swimmer Hubert Kos

Hungarian swimmer Zalan Sarkany (400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle)

Irish swimmer Max McCusker (100m fly)

Italian golfer Alessandra Fanali

New Zealander soccer player Gabi Rennie

Nigerian basketball player Promise Amukamara

Nigerian track & field athlete Dubem Nwachukwu (4x400m mixed relay)

Norwegian track & field athlete Beatrice Llano (hammer throw)

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm

Spanish golfer David Puig

Spanish golfer Carlota Ciganda

Spanish golfer Azahara Munoz

Swedish golfer Linn Grant

Swiss swimmer Tiago Behar (4x200m freestyle relay)

Arizona Wildcats

American diver Delaney Schnell (synchronized 10-meter, 10-meter platform)

American beach volleyball player Chase Budinger (former Suns player)

American basketball coach Steve Kerr

Australian basketball player Josh Green

Azerbaijanis swimmer Maryam Sheikhalizadeh (50m freestyle)

Filipino golfer Bianca Pagdanganan

German track & field athlete Karolina Pahlitzsch (4x400m relay)

Guamanian track & field athlete Joseph Green (100m)

Italian track & field athlete Giancarla Trevisan (4x400m relay)

Lithuanian swimmer Tomas Lukminas (800m free relay)

Luxembourgish swimmer Ralph Daleiden (100m freestyle)

Mexican swimmer Jorge Iga (100m and 200m freestyle)

Mexican track & field athlete Edgar Rivera-Morales (high jump)

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

American 10,000-meter runner Nico Young

American 5,000-meeter runner Abdihamid Nur (North High School)

Grand Canyon ‘Lopes

Puerto Rican basketball player Trinity San Antonio

Kenyan swimmer Maria Brunlehner

Phoenix Suns

American guard Devin Booker

American forward Kevin Durant

Phoenix Mercury

American guard Diana Taurasi

American wing Kahleah Copper

American center Brittney Griner

Australian forward Rebecca Allen

Other Arizona ties

American swimmer Keaton Jones (Gilbert Higley High School)

American gymnast Jade Carey (Glendale Mountain Ridge High School)

American skateboarder Jagger Eaton (Mesa)

American skateboarder Paige Heyn (Tempe)

American archer Brady Ellison (Mountain Ridge High School)

American road cyclist Brandon McNulty (Deer Valley High School)

American BMX Daleny Vaughn (Tucson resident)

American BMX Cameron Wood (Glendale Community College)

Canadian swimmer Taylor Ruck (Chaparral High School)

