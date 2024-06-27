Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Baylor’s Jalen Bridges agrees to 2-way contract with Suns

Jun 27, 2024, 4:16 PM | Updated: 4:16 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns and Baylor wing Jalen Bridges agreed on a two-way contract on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The news of the signing comes shortly after the 2024 NBA Draft concluded. A video showing Bridges announcing the news to his family followed the report.

In his final season at West Virginia, Bridges averaged 12.2 points on 46.6% shooting and 41.2% from three-point range. He chipped in 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Four years of Power Five ball split between West Virginia (2020-22) and Baylor (2022-24) give the 6-foot-7, 213-pound forward loads of experience. He fits the Cam Johnson mold of a bigger wing-sized shooter, though there was variance in his career: he shot below 33% his sophomore and junior seasons and above 40% his freshman and senior years.

Bridges was a sneaky solid finisher at the rim and can contribute on the rebounding front, make the right pass and defend.

His ceiling is not exactly high beyond the shooting becoming elite, and the floor gets pretty low if his senior year shooting splits tank back to those sophomore and junior levels.

What did the Suns do in the 2024 NBA Draft?

The Suns in the first round of the draft dealt the 22nd pick to acquire four picks from the Nuggets, moving down to 28th in the first round and then 56th in the second while also acquiring two future seconds in 2026 and 2031.

Phoenix then drafted Virginia forward Ryan Dunn with the 28th overall pick, a team-first player with offensive limitations at his position.

The Suns followed that up with a Day 2 trade that shipped the No. 56 pick as well as the No. 51 pick to move up to 40th overall. Phoenix traded a 2028 second-round pick that was originally a Boston pick to acquire No. 51 from New York, then packaged it back to the Knicks with No. 56 for the 40th selection.

They used that pick on Marquette big man and Phoenix Desert Vista High School product Oso Ighodaro.

