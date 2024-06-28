Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

ESPN’s Pelton: Phoenix Suns earn a B+ for 2024 NBA Draft haul

Jun 27, 2024, 8:56 PM | Updated: 8:58 pm

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Phoenix Suns started the 2024 NBA Draft with just the No. 22 overall pick. All told, they drafted two players, reportedly agreed to terms on a two-way contract with a third player and acquired two more second-round picks down the line.

In taking Ryan Dunn 28th after trading down with the Denver Nuggets, the Suns found a potential wing stopper who could end up as a steal if his shot develops. After trading further up from No. 56 to No. 40 pivoting from their new second-round pick obtained from Denver, Phoenix added a local product in Oso Ighodaro, a smart big man who played at Desert Vista High School.

ESPN NBA analyst Kevin Pelton was a fan of the Suns’ draft, giving the team a B+ for the added defensive versatility.

“Dunn’s ability to generate steals and blocks and defend multiple positions makes him the top player available by that metric, while Ighodaro also stood out for his ability to switch on defense. Phoenix still needs both players to utilize their defensive tools — the reason they were available where they were — but the best-case versions of Dunn and Ighodaro fit ideally with the Suns’ offensive stars.”

RELATED STORIES

Dunn, standing a hair above 6-foot-7 with a near-7-foot-2 wingspan, averaged 8.5 combined steals and blocks per 100 possessions as a sophomore at Virginia. He also held opponents to 28.1% on 160 shot attempts as the primary defender, dropping to an even lower 25.6% on 39 attempts at the rim, according to Synergy.

Switchable as a big man at nearly 6-foot-11 and 222 pounds, Ighodaro averaged 1.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per 100 possessions in his senior season for Marquette. Opposing teams shot 40.6% on 143 attempts with Ighodaro as the primary defender.

After the draft was over, Phoenix kept with the defensive theme in adding 3-and-D wing Jalen Bridges on a reported two-way contract. He averaged 2.0 steals per 100 possessions.

Phoenix Suns

Tyrese Samuel #4 of the Florida Gators and Dylan James #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reach for a reb...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns Summer League roster signings tracker

Undrafted players have started to find matches with the Phoenix Suns for two-way contracts and Summer League tryouts.

5 hours ago

Jalen Bridges celebrates...

Arizona Sports

Report: Baylor’s Jalen Bridges agrees to 2-way contract with Suns

The Phoenix Suns and Baylor forward Jalen Bridges have reportedly agreed on a two-way contract on Thursday.

8 hours ago

Bronny James looks on...

Associated Press

2024 NBA Draft: Bronny James heads to Lakers with LeBron’s option upcoming

Bronny James' draft night has likely arrived after the Phoenix Suns and the rest of the NBA passed on LeBron James' son in Round 1.

9 hours ago

Marquette's Oso Ighodaro...

Arizona Sports

Suns draft Phoenix, Marquette product Oso Ighodaro after trade-up with Knicks

TheSuns selected Phoenix Desert Vista High School product Oso Ighodaro in the 2024 NBA Draft after a trade with the New York Knicks.

10 hours ago

Eric Gordon...

Arizona Sports

Eric Gordon reportedly will decline player option with Suns, to enter free agency

Eric Gordon and Drew Eubanks have reportedly declined player options with the Phoenix Suns and will enter NBA free agency.

12 hours ago

Stephen A. Smith and ESPN colleague Malika Andrews...

Kevin Zimmerman

Stephen A. Smith changes reporting, still not buying Mat Ishbia’s response on Kevin Durant

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith changed his reporting but isn't believing Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia's response to the Kevin Durant trade rumors.

13 hours ago

ESPN’s Pelton: Phoenix Suns earn a B+ for 2024 NBA Draft haul