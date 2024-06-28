Phoenix Suns Summer League roster signings tracker

With all 58 picks made in the 2024 NBA Draft, undrafted players have started to find matches with the Phoenix Suns and other teams for two-way contracts and Summer League tryouts.

One of these contract types is the Exhibit-10, which allows for players to make the minimum on a one-year deal while getting the opportunity to be converted to a two-way contract during the preseason or be retained on the Valley Suns as a designated affiliate player.

One player who has already earned a two-way contract from Phoenix is former Baylor wing Jalen Bridges, who reportedly agreed to a deal shortly after the draft concluded.

Check back here for more undrafted signings as prospects find their matches.

Which undrafted players will play for the Suns’ Summer League team?

Tyrese Samuel, Florida big

DraftExpress’ John Chepkevich reported Samuel had agreed to terms with Phoenix on an Exhibit-10 deal Thursday.

Samuel was one of several undrafted prospects who came into Phoenix for a pre-draft workout.

He played last season at Florida after four years with Seton Hall, and his numbers continued to gradually ascend. He averaged 13.9 points and 7.4 boards with nearly two assists, a block and a steal to go with it all. He’s got potential as a ball-moving center at 6-foot-10 with a wingspan exceeding 7-foot-3.

Samuel is the second big man acquired by Phoenix out of the 2024 draft class, following 40th-overall draft choice Oso Ighodaro from Marquette. Phoenix’s backup center last season, Drew Eubanks, declined his player option, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. With or without Eubanks, though, the Suns were expected to prioritize adding another center.

Boo Buie, Northwestern guard

Buie’s deal was also reported Thursday by Chepkevich, noting the guard had career-bests in points, rebounds, assists, steals and 3-point shooting as a fifth-year senior.

He started 128 of 149 games at Northwestern, earning first team All-Big Ten honors in his final year. He notably impressed Dec. 20 in a matchup against Arizona State at Footprint Center, the Suns’ home. Buie totaled 22 points (4-for-8 from deep), seven rebounds and four assists on the NBA floor.

He is the first guard to be scooped up by Phoenix from the draft class, with the focus mostly on forwards and bigs to this point. Although Buie’s 6-foot-2 size may say “point guard,” he has always been more of a lead guard who looks to get his own shot first, averaging a career-high five assists in his final year nonetheless.

