ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Torey Lovullo: Zac Gallen ‘should be very ready’ for Saturday start vs. A’s

Jun 28, 2024, 3:28 PM | Updated: 3:29 pm

Zac Gallen throws a pitch...

Starting pitcher Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a warm-up pitch during the first inning of the MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field on May 24, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that starting pitcher Zac Gallen “should be very ready” for Saturday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

“It’s probably the worst kept secret in all of major league baseball. He should be very ready,” Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo. “Don’t be surprised in the next 24 hours he’s our starting pitcher.”

Gallen has been on the injured list since May 31 with a right hamstring strain.

His last start was May 30 versus the New York Mets where he left the game after just six pitches thrown.

In 11 starts this season, Gallen has a 5-4 record with a 3.12 ERA and 60 strikeouts to 15 walks.

The latest surrounding OF Alek Thomas

Lovullo also provided an update on injured outfielder Alek Thomas, saying he’ll play 7-9 innings with the Triple-A Reno Aces across the next two days.

“We’re just cautiously walking this thing forward,” Lovullo added. “We want him back as soon as possible. He’ll play seven to nine innings today and tomorrow and we will see where we are after that.”

Thomas has been away from the team with a hamstring injury since April 1.

In four games played before getting injured, Thomas registered three hits and four RBIs.

The D-backs are back in action Friday night against the A’s. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

