Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Kahleah Copper heats up in 3rd quarter of Mercury win over Sparks

Jun 28, 2024, 9:42 PM

Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury during the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 18, 2024 ...

Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury during the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 18, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 11 of her 24 points in the third quarter, Diana Taurasi had 20 points, five 3-pointers and six assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 92-78 on Friday night.

Copper scored 10 points in the opening six minutes of the second half to help Phoenix build a 63-55 lead.

Sophie Cunningham made a wide open 3-pointer to begin Phoenix’s 7-1 run that ended in a 72-62 lead at the end of the third. The Mercury opened the fourth on an 8-2 spurt to extend their lead to 80-64.

RELATED STORIES

Natasha Cloud highlighted the fourth with a full-court pass to find Copper in stride for a layup and an 87-70 lead.

Brittney Griner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Cloud added 14 points and seven assists for Phoenix (9-8).

Dearica Hamby tied a career high with 29 points for Los Angeles (4-14), which played the last of a seven-game road trip. Rickea Jackson added 14 points and Aari McDonald had 12 points and 10 assists.

Hamby made her first four 3-pointers to set a career high for makes in a game. She finished the half with 21 points, on 8-of-12 shooting, to help Los Angeles lead 45-44. Taurasi made four of her five 3-pointers in the first half and paced Phoenix with 16 points.

Phoenix Mercury

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) works past Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) in...

Associated Press

Mercury offense goes cold from deep in loss to Lynx

Napheesa Collier scored 23 points Saturday night to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury for their sixth win in a row.

6 days ago

WNBA All-Star...

Associated Press

WNBA All-Star voting: A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark among leaders to compete in Phoenix

A'ja Wilson leads Caitlin Clark by just over a thousand votes in early fan voting for the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix, the league said.

7 days ago

Rebecca Allen...

Associated Press

Mercury pull away from Liberty with dominant 4th quarter

Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi each scored 19 points to lead six Phoenix players in double figures against the Liberty.

10 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Arizona Sports

Mercury star Brittney Griner named Western Conference Player of the Week

The WNBA named Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner the Western Conference Player of the Week, her 14th such award. 

10 days ago

Phoenix Mercury huddle during a game against the Seattle Storm on June 16, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Ar...

Associated Press

Kahleah Copper, Brittney Griner guide Mercury to wire-to-wire victory over Storm

Kahleah Copper had 30 points, Brittney Griner scored a season-high 28 and the Mercury never trailed in a victory over the Storm on Sunday.

12 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Associated Press

Mercury battle, fall short to Aces despite 25 points from Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner scored 25 points and Diana Taurasi added 22, but the Mercury fell short to the visiting Aces on Thursday night.

15 days ago

Kahleah Copper heats up in 3rd quarter of Mercury win over Sparks