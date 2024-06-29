Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. will hold his second annual Summer Water Drive on Sunday to benefit UMOM New Day Centers residents in Phoenix.

UMOM provides safe shelter for nearly 700 individuals each night, including 155 families and 130 single women.

Johnson partnered with Coca-Cola, which donated 10,000 Dasani water bottles that Johnson will distribute. He will be joined by Cardinals cheerleaders and Tillman Scholars from the Pat Tillman Foundation from 10-11:30 a.m. at 3333 E. Van Buren St. on Sunday.

Interactive games will be available at the water drive, providing fun for the whole family.

“What this is about — and I kind of remind myself of this a lot — this opportunity I have to play in the NFL, this is a game I was playing as kid,” Johnson told Arizona Sports’ Cardinals Corner in March. “This is my dream, but it’s also my job. What comes with it is a lot of attention and it comes with a lot of money. I don’t really need all this money. It’s not for me. It’s for me to put other people in position to be able to have success.

“Whenever I go eat and someone’s hungry, I’m going to make sure they get the same food as me. I just think sometimes what you have as an NFL player, sometimes you don’t realize how much more your money or what the opportunity can bring to influence somebody else who doesn’t have it. You understand that when you go down to Brazil, you go down to South America where the gap for who has money and who doesn’t is even larger and you’re seeing a lot of kids.”

What is the Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation?

The Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation’s mission is to “empower and serve disabled veterans and disadvantaged student-athletes with dignity and respect.”

“We want individuals to know their past doesn’t define them,” the website reads. “We exist to provide assistance so the veterans and athletes we serve can seek the most out of their lives.”

Among the foundation’s successes include raising more than $20,000 and serving more than 200 veterans and 550 students. Johnson and Co. have hosted 16 events and helped out nine charities, according to the foundation’s website.

Those who want to get involved or know more, can visit the foundation’s website.

