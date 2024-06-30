Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

DAN BICKLEY

Caitlin Clark may have moved past WNBA hazing with win over Mercury

Jun 30, 2024, 4:27 PM

Mercury's Diana Taurasi goes up for a layup over Fever's Caitlin Clark on June 30, 2024. (Jeremy Sc...

Mercury's Diana Taurasi goes up for a layup over Fever's Caitlin Clark on June 30, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Dan Bickley's Profile Picture

BY DAN BICKLEY


Arizona Sports

Caitlin Clark came to Phoenix on Sunday, creating the kind of stir you might expect from a Taylor Swift tour stop.

She left with the biggest victory of her professional career. 

Clark flirted with a triple-double in the Fever’s 88-82 win over the Mercury, her first victory over a WNBA team with a winning record. But the moment was far bigger than that. 

This was America’s most popular women’s basketball player beating the greatest of all-time before a sellout crowd of 17,071. 

This was the day when the “Indiana” on Clark’s T-shirt stood for “In Diana’s house.” This was a new kind of reality check. 

If you came for the spectacle, you left feeling satisfied. A crush of fans arrived at Footprint Center wearing Iowa Hawkeyes gear. Fans swarmed her for pregame autographs. Her official introduction elicited a shrieking reaction that once followed The Beatles across America.

But the best snapshot came before the game when Clark finished a pregame interview, something she’s doing on all visiting cities just to soothe the overwhelming media demand. Waiting for her outside the interview room was Ann Meyers Drysdale, one of the original icons of women’s basketball. Meyers Drysdale rose to stardom before the WNBA existed, once signing a contract with the Indiana Pacers in 1979. She made history, even if she didn’t make the NBA. 

The two embraced and then walked arm-in-arm down the hallway, providing a powerful visual and a powerful reminder: Pioneering is hard work. It takes time, talent and really thick skin. It takes patience and poise. Clark seems to check every box. 

Clark has single-handedly lifted a niche sport into the mainstream, even though her staggering popularity has been met with predictable jealousy and pettiness from her professional peers.

For that reason and more, Sunday’s game in Phoenix was circled on the calendar. It was the first matchup against Mercury star Diana Taurasi, the player who had predicted a “reality check” in Clark’s rookie season. She was right about that. 

Taurasi was also chided for her brusque attitude, for refusing to gush over the WNBA’s newest star. The criticism is absurd. Not only is an affront to the athletic arena, but it ignores the ruthless, cutthroat competitiveness that makes Taurasi the greatest of all-time. 

The game had all the smoke. Five technical fouls in the first 15 minutes. Three reviews for flagrant or hostile acts in the first half. Yet the game also featured a grudging level of respect between the two stars. 

Beforehand, Clark talked of how she idolized Taurasi as a young girl. And when the game began, Taurasi and Britney Griner both dapped up Clark with friendly hugs that seemed to break the ice, that seemed to make the sport a better place. 

Taurasi was even in good spirits after the loss, even though the Footprint Center crowd had given Clark an impromptu standing ovation when she walked off the court. 

The gestures seemed meaningful. They seemed like the WNBA might be done hazing and hating on their hotshot rookie, who has withstood every mental and physical challenge, handling her business with considerable grace.

Now, maybe the league and its most popular player can finally grow and soar together. 

Reach Bickley at dbickley@arizonasports.com. Listen to Bickley & Marotta weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. 

Dan Bickley

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Is Mat Ishbia overly optimistic about the Phoenix Suns?

Dan Bickley takes a closer look at the Phoenix Suns owner's recent tweet and ponders if Mat Ishbia is so overly optimistic to the point of gaslighting fans.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Despite reports, Phoenix Suns look to build around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker

After ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith started trade rumors about Kevin Durant ahead of the NBA Draft, Dan Bickley breaks down how the Phoenix Suns' plan to build a team and culture around the superstar forward and Devin Booker.

3 days ago

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant...

Dan Bickley

Stephen A. Smith’s Kevin Durant trade report spotlighted heavy questions for Suns

Stephen A. Smith's report about Kevin Durant put the spotlight on a Phoenix Suns team wrestling with heavy questions.

4 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Should Suns fans worry about a Kevin Durant trade to Houston or possibly losing Devin Booker?

As rumors continue to swirl around the Houston Rockets' interest in Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Dan Bickley takes a closer look at if fans should worry about losing the power forward or Devin Booker now that the guard's name is in the mix of NBA rumors.

4 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: In a league full of skates, Alex Meruelo was the cheapest of them all

Dan Bickley reacts to news that Alex Meruelo is stepping away from his ownership of the Arizona Coyotes.

5 days ago

Kevin Durant walking off court...

Dan Bickley

Is this year the worst in Arizona sports history?

After the Coyotes left, the Suns were swept, ASU hit rock bottom and the D-backs' bad luck, is this year the worst in Arizona sports history?

6 days ago

Caitlin Clark may have moved past WNBA hazing with win over Mercury