Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns officially sign former Clippers C Mason Plumlee

Jul 5, 2024, 2:32 PM | Updated: 6:20 pm

Mason Plumlee...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball as he is defended by Mason Plumlee #44 of the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter in game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns signed veteran center Mason Plumlee to a one-year contract, the team officially announced on Friday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on June 30.

Plumlee is a 34-year-old, 6-foot-10 big man who made his NBA debut in 2013-14. He spent the past season-plus with the Los Angeles Clippers but has also played for the Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.

In 46 games last year, Plumlee averaged 5.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.7 minutes per game with the Clippers. He missed nearly two months after suffering a sprained MCL. The Clippers also had center Ivica Zubac and Daniel Theis on the team, and Plumlee’s minutes fluctuated.

RELATED STORIES

He averaged 10.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in 2022-23 between the Hornets and Clippers.

Plumlee’s brother, Miles, played for the Suns from 2013-15.

Former Suns backup center Drew Eubanks declined his player option, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. With or without Eubanks, though, the Suns were expected to prioritize adding another center.

The Suns were a completely different team when starter Jusuf Nurkic went to the bench for a rest, a testament to both the underrated value Nurkic provided over the season but also in the tremendous dip in quality of play from his reserves.

Phoenix outscored teams by 9.2 points per 100 possessions when Nurkic was in, the best net rating for the team over the full season, per NBA Stats. It was a -3.8 net rating when Nurkic sat, a difference of 13 points per 100 possessions that correlates with Eubanks’ numbers.

Eubanks really struggled to earn the trust of his teammates, often frustrating the ball-handlers with his lack of proper positioning on rim runs and decision-making around the basket. Defensively, he was the target of many discussions after an error in the team defense occurred. Former head coach Frank Vogel tried his best to stick with Eubanks through his issues but eventually looked elsewhere at times, including in smaller lineups with either Bol Bol or buyout signing Thaddeus Young.

Those lineups were problematic as well, so Eubanks was the best choice still for the playoffs in Vogel’s eyes. That was a mess, as was Phoenix’s play as a whole in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Plumlee’s agent is Mark Bartelstein, whose son Josh Bartelstein is the Suns’ CEO.

Phoenix Suns

T-Wolves point guard Monte Morris is joining the Phoenix Suns...

Arizona Sports

Suns officially sign former Timberwolves point guard Monte Morris

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to sign former Timberwolves point guard Monte Morris, the team officially announced on Friday.

3 hours ago

Jalen Bridges celebrates...

Arizona Sports

Baylor’s Jalen Bridges agrees to 2-way contract with Suns

The Phoenix Suns signed Baylor forward Jalen Bridges to a two-way contract, the team announced on Thursday.

1 day ago

Marquette's Oso Ighodaro...

Arizona Sports

Second-round draft pick Oso Ighodaro signs four-year deal with Suns

The deal will make Ighodaro one of the highest-paid rookies drafted in the second round.

1 day ago

Ryan Dunn celebrates after being drafted 28th overall by the Denver Nuggets during the first round ...

Payne Moses

Suns rookie Ryan Dunn wants to adopt a scorer’s mindset, learn from NBA’s best

Newly signed Suns rookie Ryan Dunn fully understands that Phoenix is hot but is ready to put his game through the purifying fire. 

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Suns’ Ryan Dunn not backing down to anyone in the NBA

Phoenix Suns rookie forward Ryan Dunn spoke with Bickley & Marotta about his excitement of joining the team and said he hopes to be a defensive force this coming season.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Ryan Dunn is ‘excited’ to be with the Suns

Suns rookie forward Ryan Dunn joined Bickley & Marotta, and expressed his excitement to be with the team, and in the NBA.

2 days ago

Suns officially sign former Clippers C Mason Plumlee