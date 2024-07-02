Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Goodyear Blimp confirms it’s not covering the U.S. Uruguay game

Jul 1, 2024, 7:09 PM | Updated: 7:37 pm

Joe Scally of United States challenges for the ball with Maximiliano Araujo of Uruguay during the m...

Joe Scally of United States challenges for the ball with Maximiliano Araujo of Uruguay during the match between United States and Uruguay at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 01, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Copa America game between the United States and Uruguay on Fox Sports 1 has gotten some criticism for its camera angles shown during the first half of the game.

RELATED STORIES

Even the Goodyear Blimp X account has weighed in on the game’s coverage:

Soccer fans have given their thoughts on the camera shots.


This is a critical game for the United States, who likely would need a win versus Uruguay to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa America tournament.

Haboob

A young pitch invader takes a selfie with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a Group F match betwe...

Associated Press

Fans get onto field for selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal’s Euro 2024 match

Four fans got onto the field to get selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo during the European Championship match between Portugal and Turkey.

9 days ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Haboob Blog

Phillies fans count down Jordan Montgomery’s pitch clock in NLCS rematch vs. Diamondbacks

"3, 2, 1," Phillies fans made it abundantly clear to D-backs starter Jordan Montgomery when his pitch clock was about to expire on Friday.

10 days ago

Manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning ...

David Veenstra

Mentalist performs ‘magic’ on Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and pitcher Drey Jameson

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo invited a mentalist and magician to perform magic in front of his team to lighten the mood in the clubhouse.

16 days ago

Zebras...

Haboob Blog

Zebras at the Lovullo house? Diamondbacks’ summer party a bonding experience

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hosted D-backs players and staff, two zebras, a llama, a cow and goats on Monday. 

17 days ago

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Ryan Pasiecznik

A ‘Goofy’ prank: Kenny Dillingham makes Arizona State players plank for College Football 25

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham had players plank to win EA Sports' College Football 25. They won A Goofy Movie instead.

18 days ago

2024 NBA Finals rooting interest by state...

Haboob Blog

State of Arizona rooting for Celtics over Luka Doncic’s Mavericks, according to social media data

We in Arizona are over the 1976 NBA Finals won by the Celtics. Or maybe Phoenix Suns fans just really hate Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

26 days ago

Goodyear Blimp confirms it’s not covering the U.S. Uruguay game