Goodyear Blimp confirms it’s not covering the U.S. Uruguay game
Jul 1, 2024, 7:09 PM | Updated: 7:37 pm
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The Copa America game between the United States and Uruguay on Fox Sports 1 has gotten some criticism for its camera angles shown during the first half of the game.
Even the Goodyear Blimp X account has weighed in on the game’s coverage:
Not sure if we should be flattered or offended but to answer all of you at once: no, we are not covering the USMNT game tonight.
— Goodyear Blimp (@GoodyearBlimp) July 2, 2024
Soccer fans have given their thoughts on the camera shots.
Copa America camera angle for USA vs. Uruguay pic.twitter.com/RzDSETJER8
— Will Kennedy (@ByWillKennedy) July 2, 2024
these copa america camera angles pic.twitter.com/nz38pve7Mt
— 9️⃣ (@mbappaes) July 2, 2024
The camera @CopaAmerica is using for this #USMNT game right now pic.twitter.com/FosU2DqgY9
— Benjamin Klimko (@Boosted_Polak31) July 2, 2024
This overhead camera angle in the #USAURU game is certainly something. #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/kYSacBEOUa
— Martin Hajovsky (@MartinHajovsky) July 2, 2024
This is a critical game for the United States, who likely would need a win versus Uruguay to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa America tournament.