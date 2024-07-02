Goodyear Blimp confirms it’s not covering the U.S. Uruguay game

The Copa America game between the United States and Uruguay on Fox Sports 1 has gotten some criticism for its camera angles shown during the first half of the game.

Even the Goodyear Blimp X account has weighed in on the game’s coverage:

Not sure if we should be flattered or offended but to answer all of you at once: no, we are not covering the USMNT game tonight. — Goodyear Blimp (@GoodyearBlimp) July 2, 2024

Soccer fans have given their thoughts on the camera shots.

Copa America camera angle for USA vs. Uruguay pic.twitter.com/RzDSETJER8 — Will Kennedy (@ByWillKennedy) July 2, 2024

these copa america camera angles pic.twitter.com/nz38pve7Mt — 9️⃣ (@mbappaes) July 2, 2024

The camera @CopaAmerica is using for this #USMNT game right now pic.twitter.com/FosU2DqgY9 — Benjamin Klimko (@Boosted_Polak31) July 2, 2024

This overhead camera angle in the #USAURU game is certainly something. #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/kYSacBEOUa — Martin Hajovsky (@MartinHajovsky) July 2, 2024



This is a critical game for the United States, who likely would need a win versus Uruguay to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa America tournament.