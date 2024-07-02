Close
Mercury, playing without injured Diana Taurasi and Rebecca Allen, lose to Sun

Jul 1, 2024, 9:36 PM | Updated: 9:39 pm

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, right, dribbles past Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner,...

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, right, dribbles past Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Monday, July 1, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Brionna Jones had 18 points, Tyasha Harris scored all 12 of her points in the third quarter and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 83-72 on Monday night.

Phoenix, which was coming off an 88-82 loss to Indiana on Sunday, struggled without Diana Taurasi (back soreness) and Rebecca Allen (lower back). The Mercury were just 2 of 11 from 3-point range through three quarters before finishing 3 of 17.

Harris scored Connecticut’s opening 10 points of the second half to help build a 52-41 lead.

Phoenix center Brittney Griner made her second 3-pointer of the season and Natasha Cloud completed a three-point play with 6:07 remaining to cap a 12-3 run and get within 70-66. But the Mercury didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way.

The Sun maintained their lead at the free-throw line, making their first 21 before a miss with 57 seconds left. Carrington finished 8 of 8 at the stripe, while Jones made all six of her attempts.

DiJonai Carrington added 16 points for Connecticut (15-4), which routed Phoenix 70-47 earlier this season. Veronica Burton added 11 points off the bench and Alyssa Thomas had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. DeWanna Bonner struggled from the field, going 3 of 12 to finish with seven points.

Griner and Kahleah Copper each scored 21 points for Phoenix (9-10). Cloud added 18 points and 10 assists.

Cloud beat the first-quarter buzzer with a floater from the free-throw line to cut Phoenix’s deficit to 19-17.

