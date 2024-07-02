Close
MLB All-Star Futures Game roster includes D-backs’ Druw Jones, Deyvison De Los Santos

Jul 2, 2024, 8:10 AM

Druw Jones #25 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields a fly ball during a minor league spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 22, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks prospects Druw Jones and Deyvison De Los Santos will represent the organization at the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game.

The July 13 look at rising prospects will take place at Globe Life Field on the Saturday of All-Star weekend and feature 39 rising minor leaguers.

Jones ranks behind shortstops Jordan Lawlar and Tommy Troy as the third-rated prospect on the D-back’s farm system, while De Los Santos is 14th, according to MLB Pipeline’s rankings.

Jones is additionally ranked as the 80th-best prospect in all of MLB. While he has battled injuries in his young career, the outfielder and son of former MLB star Andruw Jones has found traction in Single-A Visalia of late.

The 20-year-old is slashing .263/.380/.395 with a .775 OPS, 12 doubles and four home runs.

Jones was the second overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

De Los Santos was left unprotected by Arizona in the offseason, and the Cleveland Guardians selected him in the Rule 5 Draft last December. But he didn’t make the team’s Opening Day roster and returned to the Diamondbacks’ system only to tear through Double-A.

De Los Santos earned an elevation from Double-A to Triple-A in mid-May after he put up a .372 average and 1.12 OPS at the lower level.

It’s translated to a .326 average and 1.054 OPS with the Reno Aces for the 21-year-old infielder.

In 36 games with Triple-A, he’s piled up 46 hits, including 12 homers and as many doubles.

