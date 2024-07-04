Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks option RHP Cristian Mena after MLB debut, recall Joe Jacques

Jul 4, 2024, 3:01 PM | Updated: 4:32 pm

CRISTIAN MENA...

D-backs vs. Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

LOS ANGELES — The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned pitching prospect Cristian Mena to Triple-A Reno following his major league debut Wednesday at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arizona recalled left-hander Joe Jacques ahead of Thursday’s series finale in Los Angeles for bullpen coverage.

Mena faced adversity right away in his debut, allowing four runs before recording his first out. Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez took him deep in the first inning.

RELATED STORIES

The 21-year-old, though, pushed through three innings without further damage, exiting the game with a 5-4 lead en route to a D-backs 12-4 victory.

Mena said postgame not everything went as planned during the outing, but it was a dream come true to pitch in the major leagues.

“Proud of him … love the body language,” first baseman Christian Walker said postgame. “That’s a tough lineup to work through. You get behind like that early and have the courage to go back out there and make your adjustments and trust your stuff, that’s special.”

Mena struck out Chris Taylor for his first MLB K, and he punched out Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani on a curveball down.

After the game, manager Torey Lovullo said “we’re going over that right now. We’re discussing what that’ll be for his next turn. So we’re not sure at this point,” regarding Mena’s next start, which will now be back with Reno.

Mena joined the active roster in place of veteran left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who landed on the 15-day injured list with knee inflammation.

“There probably won’t be any tougher environment during the regular season that he’s going to have to step into,” Lovullo said postgame. “I call it sightlines. He knows what it looks like to stand on a big league mound and have to make pitches, and he’s going to take that experience with him.”

The D-backs are a starter short with Mena’s spot in the rotation lined up for Monday at the Atlanta Braves. Tommy Henry last started on June 30.

Lovullo said a bullpen game was discussed, but the D-backs will opt to fill that rotation spot. With whom is to be determined.

D-backs recall Joe Jacques

Jacques has yet to pitch for the D-backs this season. He is a 29-year-old reliever whom Arizona claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on April 23. This is his second recall.

He has a 4.58 ERA with 10 strikeouts and eight walks in Reno this season (17.2 innings). He joined Joe Mantiply as the sole left-handers in Arizona’s bullpen. Mantiply made 27 pitches over two appearances during the first two games of this series.

“There’s more work that needs to be done … he’s gonna go out and continue to flourish the best way he knows how, but he’ll be right now in the minor leagues,” Lovullo said of Mena. “But Joe, we wanted a left-hander, so he’s back. He came up for a couple days, and we just felt like a lefty was of need with this particular opponent.

First pitch on Thursday is at 6:10 p.m. with Zac Gallen on the mound for the D-backs against Landon Knack of the Dodgers.

Catch the game on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

D-backs vs. Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)...

Alex Weiner

By the numbers: Christian Walker continues to mash at Dodger Stadium

Christian Walker hit two more home runs at Dodger Stadium, as the Diamondbacks earned a great team win over Los Angeles.

16 hours ago

Christian Walker swings in a 2-HR game against the Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizon...

Haboob Blog

Wikipedia: Dodger Stadium is also known as Christian Walker Stadium

Christian Walker hit another home run at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, earning the park a Wikipedia entry of "Christian Walker Stadium."

18 hours ago

CRISTIAN MENA...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Cristian Mena experiences his ‘Welcome to MLB’ moment in debut vs. Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Cristian Mena had learning moments from his MLB debut at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. 

19 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

The moment: Diamondbacks celebrate Ketel Marte’s All-Star Game selection

The Diamondbacks' clubhouse erupted in cheers as Ketel Marte was named to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2019.

23 hours ago

Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte named starter in 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was the leading vote-getter for the NL at second base for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

1 day ago

Cristian Mena...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks call up Cristian Mena for MLB debut, start vs. Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks called up pitcher Cristian Mena from Triple-A Reno to make his MLB debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks option RHP Cristian Mena after MLB debut, recall Joe Jacques