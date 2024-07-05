LOS ANGELES — It is becoming harder and harder to believe Christian Walker when he says his power overload at Dodger Stadium is just one of those weird baseball feats.

Especially when the very next time he swings his bat, the ball soars 435 feet. And then he hits another one two innings later.

Walker homered again at Chavez Ravine in the first inning of Thursday’s Fourth of July game, his fourth of this three-game series. The ball jumped 109.6 mph off his bat, a straight laser that landed halfway up the bleachers.

He came up again in the third and crushed a home run to left field. It took two plate appearances for him to earn his second straight multi-homer performance with dingers in three straight at-bats.

Christian Walker has 6 home runs in 6 games at Dodger Stadium this season 😳 pic.twitter.com/nJAEORcFSY — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2024

oops, HE DID IT AGAIN Christian Walker with ANOTHER homer at Dodger Stadium! pic.twitter.com/rZwiVMcPGL — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2024

The veteran’s home run count against the Dodgers in 2024 jumped to nine in nine games, seven in six games at Dodger Stadium.

Better yet, Walker has hit a home run in five straight games in Los Angeles, putting him in rare company historically:

Christian Walker has homered in each of his last 5 games AT the Dodgers that’s tied for the longest single-season HR streak in games at the Dodgers, with: 1959 Willie Mays

1956 Willie Mays

1956 Joe Adcock

1955 Del Ennis https://t.co/jF9ksN58Vw — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 5, 2024

Christian Walker is the first player with 7 HR in a 5-game span AT the Dodgers https://t.co/YAExkC8cH7 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 5, 2024

Dodger Stadium opened in 1962, so he is the only visitor in their current ballpark with a power streak like this.

His career home run total at Dodger Stadium increased to 19 (so far) in only 42 games.

Walker followed a Joc Pederson solo shot off Dodgers starter Landon Knack in the first inning, the ninth instance Diamondbacks hitters blasted back-to-back home runs to take a 2-0 lead.

Knack walked Pederson with two outs in the third, and Walker punished him for it to take a 4-0 lead.

Paul Goldschmidt, Jean Segura, Reggie Sanders and Tony Clark are the only Diamondbacks player to have hit multiple home runs in back-to-back games.

Walker’s latest blast was his 22nd of the season, well ahead of his pace last year (17 by July 4). He leads all Diamondbacks hitters with Ketel Marte second with 17.

Pederson has 12 home runs this year, as he also went yard in Tuesday’s series opener.

Catch the rest of the game live on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

Follow @alexjweiner