LOS ANGELES — Arizona third baseman Eugenio Suarez received his first ejection as a member of the Diamondbacks Thursday at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Suarez had argued balls and strikes with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater after going down looking twice. Suarez received the hook going into the bottom of the eighth inning after he came back out on defense.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo had words for the umpiring crew, while bench coach Jeff Banister put himself between Suarez and the umpires and escorted his player back to the dugout. Lovullo did not receive an ejection.

Kevin Newman grabbed his glove and ran out to third base as a defensive replacement. He is the backup third baseman with Blaze Alexander having been optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Suarez had not been ejected from a game since 2021 when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds. Thursday marked his fifth career ejection, and he finished the game 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

The D-backs led the Dodgers 5-3 in the eighth inning and extended the lead to 9-3 in the ninth. Newman was intentionally walked during his lone plate appearance.

