Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is out of the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Outfielder Randal Grichuk pinch-hit for Marte in the ninth inning as he exited Friday’s game with low back tightness. Batting for Marte, Grichuk hit a two-run home run to give the D-backs a lead after they started the inning down five runs.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said postgame Friday the All-Star second baseman was day-to-day going forward. Lovullo is hopeful Marte will be available off the bench late in the game, azcentral’s Nick Piecoro reported.

Kevin Newman started at second in Marte’s place batting eighth in the order. It’s his fifth start of the season at second and first since April 24. His first time up, Newman knocked an RBI single to put the D-backs on the board.

Newman will be making his 11th appearance at second, the second-most at any position for him this season. He was not charged with an error in the 10 games.

He has worked all over the infield this season, most frequently filling in for Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop as he recovered from a torn meniscus.

In 62 games, Newman has two home runs, 19 RBIs and 13 extra-base hits. He has a .280 batting average and a .696 OPS.

First pitch in Game 2 between the D-backs and Padres is at 6:40 p.m. on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

Follow @AZSports