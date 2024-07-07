Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Eugenio Suárez homers, doubles for 5 RBIs in D-backs’ victory over Padres

Jul 7, 2024, 4:40 PM

Eugenio Suarez had five RBIs Sunday to help the D-backs beat the Padres. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Eugenio Suarez had five RBIs Sunday to help the D-backs beat the Padres. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning and a bases-clearing double in the ninth in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 9-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Arizona improved to .500 at 45-45, winning the final two games of the series after dropping the opener. The went 4-2 on their trip, also rebounding from an opening loss to take the final two in Los Angeles.

Suárez tied his career high with the five RBIs and had three hits. The 11-year veteran was acquired from Seattle in November.

Corbin Carroll hit a leadoff homer for the defending NL champion Diamondbacks, who have won or split nine of their last 11 series.

Ryne Nelson (6-6) and three relievers combined on a four-hitter.

With Geraldo Perdomo aboard on a walk in the seventh, Suárez sent a 1-1 pitch from Dylan Cease (7-8) into the left field seats, his seventh.

After the Diamondbacks loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth against Austin Davis, Suárez cleared them with a double to deep left-center. He scored on Alek Thomas’ double as the first five batters reached.

Carroll homered to right-center on Dylan Cease’s fourth pitch. It was his third.

After allowing just two homers in his first eight starts, Cease has allowed 13 in his last 11 starts.

All-Star Jurickson Profar tied it in the bottom of the inning with a laser shot to right off Nelson, his 14th. Profar is tied for the team lead with fellow All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr., who hasn’t played since June 21 due to a stress reaction in his right thigh bone. Tatis isn’t expected to play in the All-Star Game and has said he could be out until after the break.

Nelson held the Padres to one run and three hits in 6.1 innings, struck out five and walked one.

Cease allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings, struck out eight and walked one.

Diamondbacks pitching prospect Yilber Diaz is likely to make his MLB debut Monday night against the Atlanta Braves, who are set to go with LHP Chris Sale (11-3, 2.71 ERA).

