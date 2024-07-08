PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker is a two-time Gold Glove winner, helped lead his team to the World Series last season, has hit at least 33 home runs in each of the past two years and is currently on pace for about 40 homers this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ first baseman is also the current Daddy of Dodger Stadium.

But the 33-year-old slugger still hasn’t been selected to an All-Star team. The trend continued on Sunday when Major League Baseball announced the NL and AL teams for the July 16 game in Arlington, Texas.

“It stings a little bit, but it is what it is,” Walker told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Padres. “Those guys deserve it. Nothing but credit to them.”

Later he added: “To be honest, I got the support and the respect of my teammates and my peers and my coaches, and nothing else really matters.”

Walker — who is batting .268 with 22 homers and 64 RBIs this season — is far from the only All-Star snub this season, but he’s among the best current players who has never made it. Other notable omissions from this year’s group include Baltimore’s Ryan Mountcastle, Jordan Westburg and Anthony Santander, Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola, San Diego’s Manny Machado and New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil.

A few of those players — including Walker — could still find their way to Arlington for the mid-summer showdown.

A handful of current All-Stars, like Mookie Betts and Fernando Tatis Jr., will likely miss the game because of injuries. That means MLB will select replacements in the coming days.

Fans react to Christian Walker being snubbed from the initial 2024 MLB All-Star Game rosters

Christian Walker victimized by the 'every team needs to have an All-Star' rule. He's having a far better season than Pete Alonso, who is the Mets' only representative. — Vince Marotta (@Vincemarotta) July 7, 2024

All of a sudden I am here pissed off that Pete Alonso has been named an All-Star. Christian Walker has been clearly better than Alonso this year, and Lindor and Nimmo both deserve it more for the Mets. I love Pete, but come on man. pic.twitter.com/JRAALq69of — Ryan Finkelstein (@FinkelsteinRyan) July 7, 2024

How does Pete Alonso get the nod over Christian Walker. This is a joke. pic.twitter.com/6RDaG2eVgR — Lefthndmn (@lefthndmn) July 8, 2024

I also love Pete Alonso, but Christian Walker has been significantly better than him this year so far. Maybe it’s because Pete would only do the home run derby IF he was an all star and Walker didn’t want to? If this is the case, where the top HR hitters in @MLB are all… — MLB Spaces (@MLBSpaces) July 8, 2024

You can hate this take but Luis Arraez over Christian Walker is worse than the Pete Alonso selection. Just for the fact every team needs one selection. Arraez is a terrible defender and only hits singles. — Nolan 🐍 (@NolanDaLambChop) July 7, 2024

Cornball Pete Alonso being an all star over Christian Walker should be a federal crime — Jordan Fletcher (@J_Fletch08) July 8, 2024

Are you kidding me? How does Pete Alonso make the All Star team over Christian Walker ? It’s not even close. Not to mention Walker is a Gold Glove 1st baseman. What are we doing @mlb ? pic.twitter.com/wBpdrFjlsL — Bryan Rice (@CoachBryanRice) July 8, 2024

