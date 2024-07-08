Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Christian Walker an MLB All-Star Game snub, still has shot at making roster

Jul 8, 2024, 8:41 AM

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks 1B...

Christian Walker of the D-backs under the lights against the Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker is a two-time Gold Glove winner, helped lead his team to the World Series last season, has hit at least 33 home runs in each of the past two years and is currently on pace for about 40 homers this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ first baseman is also the current Daddy of Dodger Stadium.

But the 33-year-old slugger still hasn’t been selected to an All-Star team. The trend continued on Sunday when Major League Baseball announced the NL and AL teams for the July 16 game in Arlington, Texas.

RELATED STORIES

“It stings a little bit, but it is what it is,” Walker told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Padres. “Those guys deserve it. Nothing but credit to them.”

Later he added: “To be honest, I got the support and the respect of my teammates and my peers and my coaches, and nothing else really matters.”

Walker — who is batting .268 with 22 homers and 64 RBIs this season — is far from the only All-Star snub this season, but he’s among the best current players who has never made it. Other notable omissions from this year’s group include Baltimore’s Ryan Mountcastle, Jordan Westburg and Anthony Santander, Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola, San Diego’s Manny Machado and New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil.

A few of those players — including Walker — could still find their way to Arlington for the mid-summer showdown.

A handful of current All-Stars, like Mookie Betts and Fernando Tatis Jr., will likely miss the game because of injuries. That means MLB will select replacements in the coming days.

Fans react to Christian Walker being snubbed from the initial 2024 MLB All-Star Game rosters

Arizona Diamondbacks

D-backs celebrate in dugout after hitting home run vs. Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Ar...

Damon Allred

By the numbers: Diamondbacks go 4-2 on divisional road trip to get back to .500

The D-backs finished up a road trip on Sunday with a win over the Padres, bringing the team's record to 4-2 on the trip and 45-45 overall.

15 hours ago

Eugenio Suarez had five RBIs Sunday to help the D-backs beat the Padres. (Photo by Harry How/Getty ...

Associated Press

Eugenio Suárez homers, doubles for 5 RBIs in D-backs’ victory over Padres

Eugenio Suárez hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh and a bases-clearing double in the ninth as the D-backs beat the Padres on Sunday.

19 hours ago

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks scores ahead of the tag of Kyle Higashioka #20 of th...

Arizona Sports

D-backs storm ahead with 3-run 10th inning, fend off Padres response

The D-backs picked up a win after the Padres' defense fell flat in the 10th and the D-backs' bullpen stepped up when it needed to.

2 days ago

A trainer looks at Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a base...

Arizona Sports

Brandon Pfaadt exits in 5th inning vs. Padres after taking comebacker to ankle

Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt had an early exit Saturday after taking a comebacker from Padres infielder Luis Arraez in the fifth.

2 days ago

D-backs vs. Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Ketel Marte out of lineup with low back tightness, Kevin Newman to start vs. Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is out of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Kevin Newman will take his place in the starting lineup.

2 days ago

Yilber Diaz...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks prospect Yilber Diaz gets closer to MLB mix

Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect Yilber Diaz is hurtling toward his major league debut after an impressive run.

2 days ago

D-backs’ Christian Walker an MLB All-Star Game snub, still has shot at making roster