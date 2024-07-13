Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ESPN’s Connelly projects college football win totals for ASU, Arizona

Jul 13, 2024, 7:10 AM

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Arizona Wildcats runs with the football against the Arizo...

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Arizona Wildcats runs with the football against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the NCAAF game at Mountain America Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

As the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats enter their first season in the Big 12 conference, expectations seem to be high for the Wildcats and low for the Sun Devils after they posted 10-3 and 3-9 records, respectively.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has Arizona State’s projected win total at 3.4 in 2024 with a strength of schedule ranking 46th in the country, despite having an easier schedule than last season, which was ranked 16th in the nation.

ASU went 3-9 the hard way in Kenny Dillingham’s first season in charge, going just 1-3 against teams ranked 60th or worse in spring portal plus rankings but upsetting two of eight top-50 opponents. I guess it’s not a guarantee, then, that the Sun Devils will improve their win total despite now playing five teams projected 67th or worse. But with three relative toss-ups right out of the gate in nonconference play (Wyoming, Mississippi State, at Texas State), this season could go in about a thousand different directions.

Connelly has Arizona’s projected win total at 8.6 in 2024 with a strength of schedule ranking 55th in the nation.

Arizona began the season 3-3 and ranked 49th in SP+ heading into October, but the Wildcats surged late, winning their last seven games and finishing 18th. They have a new head coach and plenty of new faces, but quarterback Noah Fifita & company will have a shot at a lovely start in their new league. After facing two top-20 opponents (Kansas State and Utah) on the road in September, they don’t see a single top-30 foe in the last two months. If the Wildcats are up for it, they’ll have a shot at another great finish.

How does Arizona State’s schedule look in 2024?

ASU kicks off its schedule Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against Wyoming. The Sun Devils kick off their Big 12 conference schedule Saturday, Sept. 21 at Texas Tech.

ASU hosts BYU, Utah, Kansas and UCF with trips to Arizona, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Cincinnati.

Full Schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Wyoming — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Mississippi State — 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12 at Texas State — 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21 at Texas Tech

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Kansas

Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Utah — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cincinnati

BYE

Saturday, Nov. 2 at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. UCF

Saturday, Nov. 16 at Kansas State

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. BYU

Saturday, Nov. 30 at Arizona

How does Arizona’s schedule look in 2024?

The Arizona Wildcats kick off their schedule at home Aug. 31 against New Mexico.

The Wildcats start their Big 12 football schedule by visiting a former Pac-12 team in Utah on Saturday, Sept. 28, despite facing Big 12 opponent Kansas State Sept. 13, which will be a non-conference game.

The Wildcats will host Arizona State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston and West Virginia while they will travel to BYU, Utah, TCU and UCF.

Full Schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. New Mexico — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Northern Arizona— 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13 at Kansas State — 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28 at Utah

Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Texas Tech

Saturday, Oct. 12 at BYU

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Colorado

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. West Virginia

Saturday, Nov. 2 at UCF

BYE

Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Houston — 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 at TCU

Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Arizona State

