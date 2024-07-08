Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez ready to throw from a mound

Jul 8, 2024, 4:42 PM

Merrill Kelly...

Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Chase Field on March 29, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — Tuesday will be a busy day at Salt River Fields, as manager Torey Lovullo said pitchers Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery will each throw a bullpen between 20-25 pitches.

Getting back on the hill is a key step toward a return for the three veterans, particularly for Kelly (teres major strain) and Rodriguez (shoulder strain) considering their extended absences. Kelly made four starts before landing on the IL in April, while Rodriguez has yet to debut for Arizona after signing at the Winter Meetings.

Montgomery (knee inflammation) went on the IL retroactive to June 29, so his progression will be faster than the other two.

Lovullo said Kelly and Rodriguez would probably need three or four bullpen sessions before getting into simulated games.

RELATED STORIES

“Just depends on the type of injury, how they’re feeling, but Jordan might be a little sooner than later,” Lovullo said. “E-Rod and Merrill might be a little bit longer. I don’t know the exact number. Just depends on how they feel and what that build up is.”

Typically, the longer a starter remains out, the more drawn out the building up process will be, especially for arm injuries.

Kelly mentioned a potential mid-August return during a Q&A last month, although Lovullo has not publicly given any target date. Rodriguez appears to be on a similar track.

Lovullo said a pre-All-Star break return for Montgomery was not feasible and that the club will pinpoint a day after play resumes and work toward it.

“He’ll throw a bullpen, get some live hitters, get him into a (complex league) game and then just see where he’s at,” Lovullo said.

The Diamondbacks have received the fourth-fewest innings from starters in the league this season in large part due to the injuries. Arizona ranks No. 22 in starting pitcher fWAR at 4.5.

Zac Gallen and Kelly had been workhorses for the club over the past two years (829.2 innings combined between 2022-23, including postseason), and both arms have spent time on the IL. Gallen will make his third appearance since the start of June on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the D-backs continue to rely on youth to build innings and are testing out some new prospects. Yilber Diaz will make his MLB debut on Monday after Cristian Mena received his first big league taste on Wednesday.

Drey Jameson continues to throw

Drey Jameson will also throw a second bullpen on Tuesday after he took the mound on Friday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery. Lovullo has ruled out any possibility Jameson would rejoin the D-backs this season.

“Probably just continue to build up arm strength, work on delivery stuff, face some hitter and be ready for a normal offseason. That’s the most important thing,” Lovullo said.

Brandon Pfaadt update

Speaking of injuries to starting pitchers, Brandon Pfaadt exited his start on Saturday at Petco Park after taking a comebacker. The team said he suffered a left ankle contusion.

“Brandon Pfaadt, I think under most circumstances, will be making his next start,” Lovullo said.

Pfaadt lines up for Thursday and will throw a bullpen before then, which will test out his leg.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Yilber Diaz...

Alex Weiner

Yilber Diaz excellent in MLB debut, Diamondbacks lose to Braves in extras

Diamondbacks prospect Yilber Diaz stood tall in his debut behind six innings and one earned run in a loss to the Braves on Monday.

2 hours ago

Yilber Diaz...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks call up prospect Yilber Diaz, Ketel Marte back in lineup vs. Braves

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected the contract of Yilber Diaz, a 23-year-old pitching prospect who will make his MLB debut.

7 hours ago

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks 1B...

Associated Press

D-backs’ Christian Walker an MLB All-Star Game snub, still has shot at making roster

The 33-year-old Christian Walker still hasn't been selected to an MLB All-Star team despite his stellar defense and productive offense.

14 hours ago

D-backs celebrate in dugout after hitting home run vs. Dodgers on July 3, 2024. (Felisa Cardenas/Ar...

Damon Allred

By the numbers: Diamondbacks go 4-2 on divisional road trip to get back to .500

The D-backs finished up a road trip on Sunday with a win over the Padres, bringing the team's record to 4-2 on the trip and 45-45 overall.

1 day ago

Eugenio Suarez had five RBIs Sunday to help the D-backs beat the Padres. (Photo by Harry How/Getty ...

Associated Press

Eugenio Suárez homers, doubles for 5 RBIs in D-backs’ victory over Padres

Eugenio Suárez hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh and a bases-clearing double in the ninth as the D-backs beat the Padres on Sunday.

1 day ago

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks scores ahead of the tag of Kyle Higashioka #20 of th...

Arizona Sports

D-backs storm ahead with 3-run 10th inning, fend off Padres response

The D-backs picked up a win after the Padres' defense fell flat in the 10th and the D-backs' bullpen stepped up when it needed to.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez ready to throw from a mound