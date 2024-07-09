Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

One-time Diamondbacks OF Raul Mondesi sentenced on embezzling charges

Jul 9, 2024, 7:38 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Raul Mondesi...

Raul Mondesi #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks comes out of the game after injuring himself against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the game on September 16, 2003 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Diamondbacks defeated the Dodgers 3-2. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former Major League Baseball outfielder Raúl Mondesi was sentenced Friday by a Dominican court to six years and nine months in jail and fined $507,000 for corruption during his time as mayor in the city of San Cristobal.

Prosecutors accused the 53-year-old Mondesi of embezzling $5 million during his time as mayor between 2010 and 2016. The sentence came after a deal with the prosecutors’ office.

Mondesi, whose son Adalberto Mondesi was a big league shortstop, spent six years under house arrest, which means his sentence has already been completed.

RELATED STORIES

Mondesi’s career also includes stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves. He finished his career with an average of .273, 271 homers and 860 RBIs.

His career with the D-backs spanned 45 games in 2003 after he was acquired from the New York Yankees in a deal that included outfielder David Dellucci, reliever Bret Prinz and minor leaguer John Prowl.

Over that run before leaving as a free agent, Mondesi slashed .302/.372/.512 with 49 hits and 22 RBIs.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mondesi won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 1994 and played in the All-Star Game one year later. The Dominican was in MLB for 13 seasons and won two Gold Gloves.

Mondesi’s political career started in San Cristobal, which he represented as a lawmaker between 2006 and 2010. After his time as mayor, he bid for the senate but failed.

Dominican prosecutors brought several charges against Mondesi, including falsification of documents, criminal association and malfeasance.

Adalberto, his son, started his career with the Kansas City Royals in the World Series they won in 2015. He is currently a free agent after he suffered a knee injury in March 2023.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Paul Sewald prepares to pitch...

Alex Weiner

Torey Lovullo: D-backs not moving off closer Paul Sewald in save situations

Paul Sewald has been a lockdown closer for the Diamondbacks for much of this season. He also blew three saves in his last three opportunities.

14 hours ago

Yilber Diaz...

Alex Weiner

Yilber Diaz excellent in MLB debut, Diamondbacks lose to Braves in extras

Diamondbacks prospect Yilber Diaz stood tall in his debut behind six innings and one earned run in a loss to the Braves on Monday.

17 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Does D-backs’ Eugenio Suárez need to worry about being designated for assignment? #mlb #mlbbshorts

Dave Burns and guest host Scott Williams take a look at Eugenio Suárez's latest outing for the Arizona Diamondbacks and ponder if the third baseman is in the clear or still needs to prove why he doesn't need to be designated for assignment.

20 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Is the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suárez safe from DFA rumors?

Dave Burns and guest host Scott Williams take a look at Eugenio Suárez's latest outing for the Arizona Diamondbacks and ponder if the third baseman has saved himself from being designated for assignment.

20 hours ago

Merrill Kelly...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez ready to throw from a mound

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said pitchers Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery will each throw a bullpen on Tuesday.

21 hours ago

Yilber Diaz...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks call up prospect Yilber Diaz, Ketel Marte back in lineup vs. Braves

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected the contract of Yilber Diaz, a 23-year-old pitching prospect who will make his MLB debut.

23 hours ago

One-time Diamondbacks OF Raul Mondesi sentenced on embezzling charges