Diamondbacks’ Kevin Newman makes impressive diving play, helps turn 2 vs. Braves

Jul 9, 2024, 8:20 PM | Updated: 9:24 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Diamondbacks shortstop Kevin Newman flashed his defensive prowess Tuesday night against the Braves, initiating an impressive double play that helped Arizona get out of the third inning unscathed.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the frame with a runner on first, D-backs ace Zac Gallen fired a 1-1 knuckle curve to Marcell Ozuna, who managed to make contact while breaking his bat on the pitch.

That’s where Newman came in.

Making a diving stop before the bat-cracking projectile touched the outfield grass, Newman went a step further, glove-flipping the ball to second base before Ketel Marte completed the double play to first.

So nice you should see it twice.

Newman got the nod at shortstop for the first time this month after Geraldo Perdomo returned to his near everyday role at the position following a torn meniscus.

Entering play Tuesday night, the 30-year-old had appeared in 65 games for the Diamondbacks in 2024. He’s slashing .286/.318/.390 with a .708 OPS and has registered 52 hits, 20 RBIs and three stolen bases.

Against the Braves, he’s 1-for-3 with a double in the second inning.

Catch the rest of the D-backs’ matchup against the Braves on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

