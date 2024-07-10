Close
PHOENIX MERCURY

Kahleah Copper scores 32 for 7th 30-point game of the season as Mercury beat Wings

Jul 10, 2024, 3:40 PM

Head coach Nate Tibbetts of the Phoenix Mercury talks with Kahleah Copper #2 during the second half...

Head coach Nate Tibbetts of the Phoenix Mercury talks with Kahleah Copper #2 during the second half of the WNBA game against the Dallas Wings at Footprint Center on July 10, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 32 points, the seventh time she’s had over 30 this season, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 100-84 on Wednesday for their third straight series victory.

Brittney Griner added 23 points for Phoenix (12-10), which scored 100-plus points against Dallas for the second time in a week, following a 104-96 victory on July 3.

Copper scored 18 points in the first half and Griner added 13 to help Phoenix build a 49-46 lead. Copper scored seven of Phoenix’s 31 third-quarter points to help pull away.

The Mercury improved to 10-0 when taking a lead into the fourth quarter this season.

Natasha Cloud scored 14 points and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added a season-high 12 for Phoenix. Copper was 12 of 19 from the field and 7 of 9 at the stripe. Diana Taurasi (leg) did not play for the second straight game.

Natasha Howard and Odyssey Sims each scored 19 points for Dallas (5-18). Teaira McCowan had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Arike Ogunbowale had 13 points and a career-high 13 assists.

