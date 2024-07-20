PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks backup catcher Jose Herrera helped guide prospects Cristian Mena and Yilber Diaz along during their major league debuts this month, giving them confidence and advice in the dugout between innings and after their starts were over.

“He advised me the game is the same. We were together in Triple-A, and he wanted to make sure I was aware my stuff will play at this level,” Diaz said via Spanish interpreter after his debut.

“He just told me to forget about what happened and refresh and just go out there and do it like nothing happened,” Mena said regarding a four-run first inning.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Herrera and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo were particularly helpful with Diaz making in-game adjustments in his first start.

Herrera had the ability to connect with young pitchers whom he played with in the minor leagues having spent most of the year in Triple-A Reno. He came up when starting catcher Gabriel Moreno went on the IL on June 22 and remained the backup when Moreno returned. Arizona chose to designate Tucker Barnhart for assignment to keep Herrera in the major leagues.

“It’s very important the confidence you can give to them and their first steps into the big leagues,” Herrera told Arizona Sports. “They deserve to be here. They work so hard. But my role with them is just giving them confidence and keep trusting in what they’ve been doing. I think that’s my role as a catcher. I think Gabi and I have that good relationships with all the pitchers.”

Herrera’s leadership has evolved during his time in Arizona, Lovullo said. Herrera has been with the team for a very long time, signing in 2013 and making his debut in 2022. At 27 years old, he has played with so many arms that have come through the system at different levels.

A turning point for him and his comfort level occurred in 2022.

Herrera was still fresh from the minor leagues and catching a game in Miami. Veteran starter Madison Bumgarner was ejected by umpire Dan Bellino after the first inning, and the D-backs had to pivot to Corbin Martin out of the bullpen. Herrera had not been a major leaguer for even a month yet.

“I remember the situation that happened in Miami,” Herrera said. “(Bumgarner) ended up being out of the game in the first inning. The way that Corbin Martin approached the game and gave us five more innings. After the game, I remember Madison coming to me. I gained his respect because the way that I handled the situation after he was done. It was something that really stuck with me, and I tried to keep it going with the younger pitchers.”

The backstop caught 13 games from Bumgarner that season, and the veteran arm had more success with Herrera (3.55 ERA) than the other catchers (5.76 ERA). Herrera said he learned a lot from catching Bumgarner about taking command of different situations.

Herrera had to show that ability to roll with the punches again last postseason. Moreno exited Game 2 of the wild card series in Milwaukee after taking a backswing to the head. Starter Zac Gallen said during Arizona’s “Snakes Alive” docuseries he gave pitch calling duties to Herrera, that he had built trust with the catcher. Herrera received a lot of praise for his ability to slide in and keep everything going in a win for Arizona.

Lovullo said he noticed through conversations in spring training this year how far Herrera had come in seeing the game.

At this point, Moreno is healthy again and on fire at the plate, hitting .341 in July.

The D-backs have a catching prospect doing all he can to earn an opportunity, as 24-year-old Adrian Del Castillo continues to knock on the door with a 1.003 OPS and improved defense in Reno.

Herrera did not make the team out of camp and will be challenged for the role he has now. He is hitting, starting his MLB season 7-for-19 with four RBIs, which helps.

But those moments with Arizona’s young pitchers and his growing leadership role as still a younger catcher continue to present the value he brings as another guide on the field and in the clubhouse.

“Jose is fearless with his ability to communicate with anybody,” Lovullo said. “He’s like an extra coach in the dugout. He’s a great player. But when he’s watching the game, he’s going to dissect it, chop it up and have conversations that are needed.”

