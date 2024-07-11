Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

ESPN hands out below-average grade for D-backs' 1st half of season

Jul 11, 2024, 11:47 AM

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BY TYLER DRAKE


The Arizona Diamondbacks have gone through a lot of adversity through the first half of 2024. From injuries to poor play, the revamped D-backs haven’t looked quite like their World Series-selves from less than a year ago.

Those factors are big reasons why ESPN’s David Schoenfield handed out a C- for Arizona at the midway point of the regular season on Wednesday.

Coming off their surprise World Series appearance, it’s been a mixed bag for Arizona. Ketel Marte and Christian Walker have been terrific, and Joc Pederson has raked at DH, but that’s been offset by some of the disappointments and/or injuries: Corbin Carroll (OPS down 250 points), Jordan Montgomery (6-5, but a 6.44 ERA), Merrill Kelly (injured), Eugenio Suarez (OPS barely over .600), Alex Thomas (injured).

Despite the injury misfortune and inconsistencies, the D-backs remain just a game under .500. They’re only 1.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final NL Wild Card.

And things appear to be trending in the right direction on many fronts.

RELATED STORIES

After struggling through most of the season, Suarez has found his groove this month. Across nine games played (36 plate appearances) in July, Suarez is slashing .323/.417/.645 with a 1.06 OPS. He’s registered 10 hits — with two home runs — 11 RBIs and five walks to eight strikeouts.

Carroll meanwhile is still searching for that same consistency he had just a year ago but did string together a bounce-back month of June slashing .250/.355/.370 with a .725 OPS.

From an injury standpoint, positives steps are taking place, with starting pitchers Merrill Kelly (teres major strain), Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder strain) and Jordan Montgomery (knee inflammation) progressing through their throwing programs as they continue their ramp-up for return. Thomas on the other hand has returned to the lineup this month after straining his hamstring early in the year.

According to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, Montgomery “is about 12-14 days” from getting back into the rotation. Gambadoro adds that Montgomery could return when Arizona hosts on Kansas City (July 22-24) or on the road at Pittsburgh (July 26-28) following the MLB All-Star break.

“Just depends on the type of injury, how they’re feeling, but Jordan might be a little sooner than later,” Lovullo told reporters on Monday. “E-Rod and Merrill might be a little bit longer. I don’t know the exact number. Just depends on how they feel and what that build up is.”

Checking some of those injury and performance boxes in the second half of the season could really give the D-backs a boost in Schoenfield’s eyes:

If Carroll can turn it around and Montgomery and Kelly get back, this team could still be capable of making a run just like last season.

How did the rest of the NL West grade out?

A full look at Schoenfield’s grades for the National League West:

– Los Angeles Dodgers: B+
– San Diego Padres: B-
– Arizona Diamondbacks: C-
– San Francisco Giants: C-
– Colorado Rockies: D-

Arizona Diamondbacks

