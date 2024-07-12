With training camp right around the corner, it’s time to take a look at the Cardinals Corner podcast’s offseason mailbag!

Arizona Cardinals beat writer Tyler Drake and guest host Kevin Zimmerman took a look at the burning questions those who follow the team have with the offseason entering its next phase.

Of the biggest ones to come down the pipeline was the decision the Cardinals have in front of them when it comes to safety Budda Baker and a potential extension.

Easily the face of the defense, Baker has made a name for himself in Arizona’s secondary. His track record of six Pro Bowls and three All-Pro nods speak volumes to the player Baker is.

He brings a fierce mentality and violent nature that head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis laud. And that’s before getting into his impact on those inside the locker room.

Should the Cardinals run to the negotiating table before season’s end or let Baker play out the remainder of his contract before reevaluating their stance on the game changer?

Drake and Zimmerman give their reasoning on the matter before looking elsewhere across Arizona’s roster and coaching staff with training camp looming in the distance.