Operators of the dissolved Pac-12 announced Friday that former conference members now playing in the Big 12, including Arizona State and Arizona, will keep their old bowl game affiliations for the 2024 and 2025 college football seasons.

For example, the former 12 teams in the Pac-12 will be considered for the Valero Alamo Bowl that has in the past pitted Big 12 squads against Pac-12 teams. Washington State and Oregon State will also be options as remaining members of the Pac-12, who will play a conference schedule affiliated with the Mountain West.

We are excited to announce the 24 teams that will be eligible to play in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Saturday, December 28 at 6:30pm CT on ABC! Looking forward to another great bowl season.#ValeroAlamoBowl pic.twitter.com/QWKZstJxXf — Valero Alamo Bowl (@valeroalamobowl) July 12, 2024

The LA Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Independence Bowl and Sun Bowl will also continue pulling teams from former Pac-12 schools. Those teams have joined the Big 12, Big Ten and ACC.

“We are thrilled to ensure Oregon State and Washington State student-athletes will continue to have opportunities to participate in the same level of premier postseason events as in years past,” Pac-12 executive associate commissioner of football operations Merton Hanks said in a release.

“From the College Football Playoff to our esteemed bowl partners, we are thankful for the cooperation among multiple parties, including our colleagues across each participating conference, to secure these events.”

Bowl game picks will take place after the 12-team College Football Playoff field is chosen.

Which bowl games will old Pac-12 teams play in for the 2024, 2025 seasons?

Date Bowl Venue Wednesday, Dec. 18 LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk SoFi Stadium Friday, Dec. 27 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Allegiant Stadium Saturday, Dec. 28 Valero Alamo Bowl Alamodome Saturday, Dec. 28 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Independence Stadium Tuesday, Dec. 31 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Sun Bowl Stadium

