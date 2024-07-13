Close
49ers turned to Cardinals fans in Arizona’s win vs. Eagles: ‘Get ’em, Kyler Murray!’

Jul 12, 2024, 7:00 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals’ Week 17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles was a massive W for head coach Jonathan Gannon and the organization as a whole. The victory also meant a whole lot to the San Francisco 49ers, as made clear in Netflix’s “Receiver” series.

The sixth episode centered around the 49ers’ quest for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the home-field advantage and first-round bye that come with it. But with the Eagles (11-4) right on the heels of the 49ers (11-4) entering the penultimate week of the regular season, San Francisco needed a win and a Philadelphia loss to secure the No. 1 spots having already beat the birds earlier in the year.

So, as the 49ers’ pulled away from the Washington Commanders, the attention turned to the upset bid quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals were orchestrating in Philly.

“Get they ass, Kyler Murray!” Get ’em, Kyler!” 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel said on the sideline as he and Arizona State alum Brandon Aiyuk looked on midgame.

The scoreboard watching extended into San Francisco’s locker room postgame right about the time running back James Conner found pay dirt for the game-winning touchdown with 32 seconds left to go.

“They scored! They scored! Woo!” Tight end George Kittle said as he walked into the locker room.

From there, all that was left was Philadelphia’s Hail Mary try, which Joey Blount converted into a game-sealing interception.

Choas ensured inside the 49ers’ locker room, with Kittle acknowledging Murray and his three-touchdown effort in the win.

“I’m sending him a gift box.” the tight end said as he celebrated with Samuel and others.

So, did Kittle deliver? Check back during training camp for an update.

What is Netflix’s ‘Receiver?’

In addition to Samuel and Kittle, the eight-episode series follows fellow pass catchers Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) across the 2023 season and playoffs.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals defensive linemen run through drills during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson gets a drink during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride makes a catch during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Justin Jones runs through drills during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DC Nick Rallis looks on during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride makes a catch during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

