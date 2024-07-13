Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Brandon Pfaadt says postseason experience set him up for success this season

Jul 12, 2024, 8:46 PM | Updated: 10:45 pm

Starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Atlanta Braves ...

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt is coming off one of his strongest performance in a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves, where he pitched six shutout innings with four strikeouts, no walks and only three hits given up.

Pfaadt joined Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke Friday to discuss his performance against the Braves and how his 2024 season has gone so far.

“I think I’ve been throwing the ball well. As a competitor, I always want to do better but I think we’re on the right track,” Pfaadt said. “It’s a process and you got to trust it and keep getting better everyday and that’s what we’re doing.”

RELATED STORIES

In 19 starts this season, Pfaadt has a 4-6 record with a 3.97 ERA with 104 strikeouts and WHIP of 1.16. As of July 12, he ranks 11th in the National League in WHIP and 13th in strikeouts.

Pfaadt said his postseason experience last season has helped him achieve success this year.

“Getting that experience last year in October was huge not only for my career, but for the whole team,” Pfaadt said. “I think that gave me the confidence to know I can compete against the best and ultimately do well and perform.”

In five starts in the 2023 postseason, Pfaadt had a 3.27 ERA with 26 strikeouts and a 1.09 WHIP.

Pfaadt credits the D-backs’ defense with the win Thursday and the success he has had this season.

“It felt like they were ten web gems last night,” Pfaadt said. “Every night there’s a spectacular play and I feel every day, we are talking about the defense and how much of a game-changer they really are. The work they put in day in, day out before the game is showing.”

Despite the success, Pfaadt said he is continuing to put the work in to get better.

“Every time I analyze the game, there’s moments where I can be better,” Pfaadt said. “Nothing is perfect but I think about last night’s game and look at moments where I could’ve thrown a different pitch and that’s how I keep getting better.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

Justin Martinez #63 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pours water on Geraldo Perdomo #2 after Perdomo hit...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo hits walk-off sac fly to beat Blue Jays

The Arizona Diamondbacks walked off the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on a Geraldo Perdomo sacrifice fly to score Corbin Carroll on Friday.

1 hour ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Alex Weiner

D-backs injury update: Pitchers continue progress, Montgomery has path to quick return

Diamondbacks injured pitchers Merrill Kelly, Jordan Montgomery, Eduardo Rodriguez and Drey Jameson all threw bullpens on Friday.

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes...

Haboob Blog

Torey Lovullo butts in on interview to tell Paul Skenes he’s an MLB All-Star Game starter

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo called into The Dan Patrick Show to tell Paul Skenes he was an 2024 MLB All-Star Game starter.

13 hours ago

Jake McCarthy...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks OF Jake McCarthy makes game-saving catch in win over Braves

Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy made a game-saving catch to rob Atlanta's Matt Olson of a home run in the ninth inning.

1 day ago

Paul Skenes...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Torey Lovullo well aware of Paul Skenes buzz as he chooses All-Star Game starter

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has a tough decision to make for All-Star Game starter, and Paul Skenes has a very strong case.

1 day ago

Slade Cecconi...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks option Slade Cecconi, reinstate Miguel Castro from IL

The Diamondbacks optioned starting pitcher Slade Cecconi after a mixed bag performance against the Braves, according to John Gambadoro. 

1 day ago

D-backs’ Brandon Pfaadt says postseason experience set him up for success this season