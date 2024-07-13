Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt is coming off one of his strongest performance in a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves, where he pitched six shutout innings with four strikeouts, no walks and only three hits given up.

Pfaadt joined Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke Friday to discuss his performance against the Braves and how his 2024 season has gone so far.

“I think I’ve been throwing the ball well. As a competitor, I always want to do better but I think we’re on the right track,” Pfaadt said. “It’s a process and you got to trust it and keep getting better everyday and that’s what we’re doing.”

In 19 starts this season, Pfaadt has a 4-6 record with a 3.97 ERA with 104 strikeouts and WHIP of 1.16. As of July 12, he ranks 11th in the National League in WHIP and 13th in strikeouts.

Pfaadt said his postseason experience last season has helped him achieve success this year.

“Getting that experience last year in October was huge not only for my career, but for the whole team,” Pfaadt said. “I think that gave me the confidence to know I can compete against the best and ultimately do well and perform.”

In five starts in the 2023 postseason, Pfaadt had a 3.27 ERA with 26 strikeouts and a 1.09 WHIP.

Pfaadt credits the D-backs’ defense with the win Thursday and the success he has had this season.

“It felt like they were ten web gems last night,” Pfaadt said. “Every night there’s a spectacular play and I feel every day, we are talking about the defense and how much of a game-changer they really are. The work they put in day in, day out before the game is showing.”

Despite the success, Pfaadt said he is continuing to put the work in to get better.

“Every time I analyze the game, there’s moments where I can be better,” Pfaadt said. “Nothing is perfect but I think about last night’s game and look at moments where I could’ve thrown a different pitch and that’s how I keep getting better.”