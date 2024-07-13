Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Caitlin Clark records 5th straight double-double as Fever beat short-handed Mercury

Jul 12, 2024, 7:40 PM

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Phoenix Mercury's Celeste Taylor (12) in the sec...

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Phoenix Mercury's Celeste Taylor (12) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points, Caitlin Clark had 20 points and 13 assists for her fifth straight double-double and the Indiana Fever beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 95-86 on Friday night.

Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 36 points in the fourth quarter as the Mercury (12-11) trimmed what had been a 31-point third-quarter deficit to single digits.

Mitchell gave the Fever (10-14) a 81-50 lead with 1:55 left in the third quarter before the Mercury scored the next 17 to get with in 81-67 on Sophie Cunningham’s three-pointer. Copper converted a shot in the lane with 5:02 left to get the Mercury within 85-76.

RELATED STORIES

Clark tied the franchise record with her 13th assist on a cross-court pass to Mitchell for a three-pointer and a 92-83 lead with 1:33 left.

The Mercury’s comeback came without center Brittney Griner, who collided with a teammate in the first half and stayed on the floor before a timeout was called. The team announced Griner would not return due to a right hip injury. The Mercury were already without starters Diana Taurasi (leg) and Natasha Cloud (knee).

Copper scored 23 of her 36 points in the final 20 minutes.

Clark secured the double-double early in the third on a pass to Mitchell for a 62-40 lead. Clark also set a franchise record for assists in a quarter when she had seven in the first.

Aliyah Boston added 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Fever while NaLyssa Smith added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Cunningham added 21 points for the Mercury, who had won three in a row.

Clark completed a three-point play with eight seconds left in the first half as the Fever closed on a 10-2 run for a 55-35 lead. Mitchell scored 17 points in the first half, Clark had 15 and Boston added 10.

Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury to open new practice facility, name courts after Diana Taurasi

The Phoenix Mercury will honor current star Diana Taurasi with two basketball courts at its new practice facility.

10 hours ago

Head coach Nate Tibbetts of the Phoenix Mercury talks with Kahleah Copper #2 during the second half...

Associated Press

Kahleah Copper scores 32 for 7th 30-point game of the season as Mercury beat Wings

Kahleah Copper scored 32 points, the seventh time she's had over 30 this season, and the Mercury beat Wings for their third straight series.

2 days ago

Kahleah Copper #2 (R) of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with Natasha Cloud #0 after hitting the gam...

Associated Press

Cloud scores career-high 31, Copper adds 25 and 10 rebounds as Mercury beat Sparks

Natasha Cloud scored a career-high 31 points, Kahleah Copper added 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Mercury beat the Sparks on Sunday.

5 days ago

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper after hitting a 3 against the Indiana Fever on June 30, 2024. ...

Associated Press

Kahleah Copper scores 34, including late 3-pointer, as Mercury beat Wings

Kahleah Copper scored 34 points, including a late 3-pointer, and Brittney Griner added 24 points to help the Mercury beat the Wings.

9 days ago

Angel Reese...

Associated Press

Rookies Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese headline WNBA roster for All-Star Game in Phoenix

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will team up on the WNBA All-Star team against the Team USA led by A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart in Phoenix.

10 days ago

Liz Dixon #20 of the Phoenix Mercury rebounds against Jordan Horston #23 of the Seattle Storm Clima...

David Veenstra

Phoenix Mercury waive forward Liz Dixon

The Phoenix Mercury have waived Liz Dixon. The forward averaged 1.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 16 games this season.

10 days ago

Caitlin Clark records 5th straight double-double as Fever beat short-handed Mercury