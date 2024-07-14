Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Budda Baker ranked as top 10 safety in ESPN rankings

Jul 14, 2024, 10:10 AM

Budda Baker during Week 12 practice...

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker warms up ahead of practice on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


An ESPN poll of NFL executives, scouts and coaches had the Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker ranked as a top-10 safety.

Baker turned 28 in January and enters the final year of his contract with $14.2 million left on his deal.

The star safety will look to bounce back from a 2023 season that saw him miss five games due to a hamstring injury suffered in a Week 2 practice.

Across 12 games, Baker made 87 total tackles. He did not have an interception for the first time since 2019 and did not have a pass defensed for the first time in his career.

RELATED STORIES

Despite missing five games — something the safety had never done in a single season — Baker found his way back on the field and on his way to his sixth Pro Bowl appearance in seven NFL seasons.

In seven seasons with the Cardinals, he has 737 combined tackles, 526 solo tackles, 37 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 34 passes defensed.

The three-time All-Pro selection’s stats don’t tell the complete story according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “his toughness and tone-setting do.”

“He hasn’t dropped off at all as far as his ability to close on the football, be disruptive, play with physicality, leadership, football smarts,” an NFL coordinator said. “That [Cardinals] defense really missed him early in the year when he missed a few games.”

According to ESPN, Baker’s 37% run stop win rate led all safeties with at least 100 run stop wins.

“The most urgent defensive back in the league,” an NFL personnel evaluator said. “He’s so fast to the football.”

ESPN’s complete list of the NFL’s top 10 safeties ranked by execs, coaches and scouts:

1. Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

3. Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons

4. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

6. Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

7. Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers

8. Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots

9. Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

10. Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

Arizona Cardinals

Bilal Nichols looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Bilal Nichols paying it forward with 3rd annual youth football camp

Growing up with two monumental role models in his grandparents, Bilal Nichols is hoping he can be the same to those in his hometown.

3 hours ago

Kyler Murray smiles...

Tyler Drake

49ers turned to Cardinals fans in Arizona’s win vs. Eagles: ‘Get ’em, Kyler Murray!’

The San Francisco 49ers had a major rooting interest in the Arizona Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

2 days ago

Trey McBride runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Trey McBride outside of top 10 tight ends in ESPN ranking

An ESPN poll of NFL executives, scouts and coaches had the Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride outside of the top-10 tight ends.

2 days ago

Budda Baker runs through drills during practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals Corner podcast: Diving into the offseason mailbag

Should Budda Baker get extended? Cardinals Corner's Tyler Drake and guest host Kevin Zimmerman answer that and more in an offseason mailbag.

3 days ago

Dennis Gardeck runs out of the tunnel...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals’ Dennis Gardeck is all about the dad life: ‘It’s slept on’

There's just something about being a dad. Just ask Arizona Cardinals pass rusher and first-time father Dennis Gardeck.

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Gambo: Budda Baker still the ‘heart and soul’ of Arizona Cardinals

Burns & Gambo wonder about the future of safety Budda Baker, and if it will be with the Arizona Cardinals.

3 days ago

Budda Baker ranked as top 10 safety in ESPN rankings