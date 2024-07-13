Close
US women’s soccer gets revenge win over Mexico ahead of the Olympics

Jul 13, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 7:07 pm

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher throws the ball across the field during a women's internatio...

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher throws the ball across the field during a women's international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

(AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Sophia Smith scored in the 64th minute and the United States got revenge for a loss to Mexico earlier this year with a 1-0 victory in the rematch on Saturday.

The friendly match at Red Bull Arena was the first of two tune-up games for the United States ahead of the 2024 Olympics. The Americans will play Costa Rica on Tuesday at Audi Field in Washington before departing for France.

Mexico beat the United States for just the second time ever at the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup in late February. Lizbeth Ovalle and Mayra Pelayo scored in a 2-0 Mexico victory.

The United States had the best chances of the first half but was unable to break through. Smith, Lindsey Horan and Sam Coffey all had attempts in the scramble in front of Mexico’s goal before the half ended, but couldn’t score.

But in the second half, Trinity Rodman passed to Mallory Swanson, who appeared ready to shoot but instead dished the ball to Smith for her 20th career goal. Smith nearly got a second goal in the 73rd but her attempt hit the near post.

The United States has not conceded a goal in three matches under new coach Emma Hayes.

The game celebrated the 25th anniversary of the “The 99ers,” the team that won the 1999 Women’s World Cup at the Rose Bowl. It was the first time all 20 players of the team were reunited.

Alyssa Naeher, the U.S. captain for the match, was honored on the field before the game for her 100th appearance with the national team. She earned the cap back in March.

Lynn Williams came into the match in the 75th minute. Williams was originally one of four alternates to the 18-player U.S. Olympic roster, but forward Catarina Macario is unable to play in France because of knee irritation. Hayes announced the change on Friday.

Croix Bethune made her first appearance for the United States in the 81st minute.

