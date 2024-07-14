Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Yilber Diaz throws 2nd-straight quality start in win over Blue Jays

Jul 13, 2024, 9:59 PM | Updated: 10:56 pm

Yilber Diaz...

Yilber Diaz #45 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a warm up pitch prior to the start of the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field on July 13, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect Yilber Diaz threw six innings of one-run ball for the second straight start to begin his major league career Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 23-year-old picked up his first MLB victory and outfielder Corbin Carroll blasted two home runs as the D-backs (49-47) defeated the Blue Jays 12-1 to capture the series win.

Diaz was not quite as sharp as his debut against the Atlanta Braves, walking two and throwing only 49 of 87 pitches for strikes. But he managed to limit the damage with some key pitches with runners aboard. In the fourth inning specifically, he stranded runners on the corners by inducing a high fly out to Davis Schneider on a curveball on the outside corner.

In the sixth, catcher Jose Herrera threw out Toronto’s Spencer Horwitz at third on a wild pitch that bounced right back to him. Diaz finished off his final two batters to secure the quality start.

He exited with the D-backs leading 5-1. Diaz particularly found success with the slider, which produced whiffs on five of eight swings.

Diaz is the youngest D-backs starting pitcher to toss six-plus innings with one-or-fewer runs allowed in each of his first two career starts.

Only five Diamondbacks have thrown at least 12 innings with two or fewer earned runs over their first two career outings: Ryne Nelson, Drey Jameson, Archie Bradley, John Patterson and Geraldo Guzman.

Diaz has received a lot of media attention this week for his improbable journey to the major leagues.

“It’s the same game,” Diaz said via Spanish interpreter. “Obviously, there’s a lot of aspects that are different. The mindset is more detail oriented, but outside of that, the game is the same.”

Diaz and his teammates celebrated his first career win.

The Diamondbacks’ offense, meanwhile, steadily built the lead without breaking the dam until the seventh inning.

Carroll went the other way for a three-run shot to increase the lead to 8-1. It was Carroll’s first home run at Chase Field in 2024 and fourth overall this season.

Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run shot in the eighth inning, his third homer of the homestand. Carroll followed with another two-run shot to right field, his first multi-homer game since June 9, 2023.

Carroll finished with six RBIs, a new career high.

“We’ve been working really hard. To see a couple swings pay off tonight, that’s great,” Carroll said. “Still think there’s a lot of work to do. Makes it a little easier to keep moving forward when you see some results behind it. Just going to keep attacking.”

The D-backs racked up 15 hits. Herrera had three of them.

Arizona’s final game before the All-Star break is Sunday at 1:10 p.m. Zac Gallen gets the start against Toronto’s Yusei Kikuchi.

Catch the game on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

