Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Is Evan Longoria done playing after World Series run with Diamondbacks?

Jul 14, 2024, 2:04 PM

Evan Longoria...

Evan Longoria #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks follows the flight of a second inning solo homerun against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 30, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Evan Longoria pretty much knew after his 16th big-league season last year with the Arizona Diamondbacks it was time to move on.

Spending time without the daily grind of the season with his family cemented that.

Longoria threw out a ceremonial pitch dressed in a jersey of his first team before the Rays’ game Saturday with the Cleveland Guardians.

And afterwards when asked if any part of him wanted to comeback and play again, he simply replied “No.”

RELATED STORIES

“I waited long enough to know that I was done,” Longoria said. “I just felt like the last couple of years it was getting closer and closer. Then last year being able to go to the World Series (with Arizona) made it a pretty easy decision for me going into the offseason.”

Longoria has not officially filed his retirement paper, and with a smile said there is one situation that would bring him back.

“I feel like one of the only things I haven’t accomplished is winning the World Series,” Longoria said. “If you said I would go hit .080 for the rest of the season, but the team would win the World Series and then I’d go do it.”

Longoria spent his first 10 big league seasons and was an All-Star the first three with the Rays, who after going to the 2008 World Series when he was 23 never made it past the AL Division Series again while he was there.

The 38-year-old became the first position player in MLB history to appear in a World Series 15 years after first playing in the Fall Classic last season with Arizona. Three pitchers have accomplished the feat, with Dennis Martinez being the last one to do it in 1995 with Cleveland.

In 2008, when the Tampa Bay Rays won the AL pennant, Longoria was an All-Star and Rookie of the Year.

Longoria would like to stay involved in the game.

“Baseball has been my passion for as long as I can remember,” Longoria said. “I hope that I’m able to stay in the game at some capacity while also being able to be a present dad and be at home and not have to miss a ton of memories with my kids.”

Longoria hit 342 homers and drove in 1,159 runs in 1,986 games.

“Longo is one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. “This guy’s a pro’s pro. This guy’s the epitome of what a professional baseball player looks like. Evan Longoria is everything that’s good about our game and what a wonderful career he had.”

Longoria received his National League championship ring at Chase Field earlier this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Yilber Diaz...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Yilber Diaz throws 2nd-straight quality start in win over Blue Jays

Diamondbacks prospect Yilber Diaz threw six innings of one-run ball for the second straight start to begin his major league career.

16 hours ago

Druw Jones #6 of the Arizona Diamondbacks awaits a pitch during the second inning of the All-Star F...

Arizona Sports

D-backs prospects Druw Jones, Deyvison De Los Santos record RBIs as NL wins All-Star Futures game

Diamondbacks prospects Druw Jones and Deyvison De Los Santos record RBIs in National League's 6-1 win in All-Star Futures game.

20 hours ago

Malcolm Moore...

Arizona Sports

2024 MLB Draft preview: How to watch and prospects the Diamondbacks could target

The 2024 MLB Draft gets underway in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday. Here's a guide of how to watch and who the Diamondbacks could select.

23 hours ago

Yilber Diaz...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Yilber Diaz overcomes tremendous odds for MLB dream; ‘You can make a movie out of it’

Diamondbacks prospect Yilber Diaz washed windshields in Peru before receiving a break that would land him in MLB.

1 day ago

Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a solo home run against the At...

Bailey Leasure

Torey Lovullo: Eugenio Suarez told me ‘I’m going to be your guy’

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he never lost confidence in third baseman Eugenio Suarez despite his struggles this season.

1 day ago

Justin Martinez #63 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pours water on Geraldo Perdomo #2 after Perdomo hit...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo hits walk-off sac fly to beat Blue Jays

The Arizona Diamondbacks walked off the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on a Geraldo Perdomo sacrifice fly to score Corbin Carroll on Friday.

2 days ago

Is Evan Longoria done playing after World Series run with Diamondbacks?