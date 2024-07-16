Close
Torey Lovullo wears Snakes Alive shoes to MLB All-Star Game red carpet

Jul 16, 2024, 4:26 PM

Snakes Alive...

(X Photo/@Dbacks)

(X Photo/@Dbacks)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks representatives Torey Lovullo and Ketel Marte hit the red carpet ahead of Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, and Lovullo went all out with his custom kicks.

Lovullo, and his wife Kristen, wore Nikes with the famous moniker “Snakes Alive” from the postseason, along with a team logo and silhouettes of saguaros in front of a starry desert sky.

The shoes also had “NLCS CHAMPS” written on them.

The Lovullos also paid tribute to Nicole Hazen, the late wife of D-backs general manager Mike Hazen, with her favorite number four. The Nicole Hazen Fund For Hope is a charity that aids patients with aggressive brain tumors in her honor.

Lovullo’s UCLA socks poked through on the red carpet, as he also honored his alma mater. His jacket matched his sons’ with a cards theme.

Marte hit the red carpet with his family, and he showed out with a massive No. 4 chain.

