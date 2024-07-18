Close
The Athletic’s biggest question for Cardinals centers around run defense

Jul 18, 2024, 2:29 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

Despite a 4-13 mark last season, the Arizona Cardinals were competitive under head coach Jonathan Gannon in his first season.

But while 2023 was a step in the right direction, questions remain for Arizona. The Athletic’s Scoop City Podcast co-hosts Jacob Robinson and Diana Russini pointed out the biggest one in their NFC West preview published Tuesday.

The Athletic’s biggest question: The run defense

The run defense was the Cardinals’ biggest weakness during the 2023 season. Arizona gave up 143.2 rushing yards per game to opposing offenses, which was dead last in the NFL.

To further help shore up the run defense, the Cardinals added to the trenches this offseason with the signings of defensive linemen Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols in free agency.

Arizona also took DE Darius Robinson with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Additionally, Arizona signed inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. in free agency to pair alongside Kyzir White.

When asked during a press conference on Thursday about stopping the run, Wilson said “it starts up front.”

“We gotta have a killer instinct,” Wilson told reporters. “If somebody wants to run the ball on us we gotta make them pay. That’s how I look at it.”

Quarterback listed as position to watch for the Cardinals

Quarterback Kyler Murray will enter 2024. He didn’t have that luxury this time last year while rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2022 regular season.

Under second-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Murray should not only have a better grasp of the offense, but a wide receiver with lofty expectations to produce.

The Cardinals spent the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison is expected to be the team’s WR1 this season. The rookie wideout is already earning praise from his quarterback and others on the team.

The Cardinals also have wide receiver Michael Wilson entering his second year. Wilson finished third on the team in receiving yards (565) and will look to compete for the WR2 spot along with free-agent signing Zay Jones.

Third-year tight end Trey McBride will look to continue his ascension after a productive second season.

TE Trey McBride listed as fantasy sleeper

Speaking of McBride, the tight end is listed as a sleeper in fantasy football drafts.

Robinson wrote:

Murray’s favorite target after his Week 10 return? McBride, the third-year tight end who led Arizona in targets, receptions and receiving yards (825) despite being a non-factor during the season’s first half. Once Murray returned, McBride was dominant, but he also saw coverage from opposing team’s best corners, which should change with Harrison around.

McBride’s 81 receptions last season are the most receptions by a Cardinals tight end in a season. His 825 receiving yards are second most by a Cardinals tight end in a season behind Jackie Smith, who had 1,205 receiving yards in 1967.

McBride also became the first Cardinals tight end since Robert Awalt in 1989 to have a 100-yard receiving game.

Robinson and Russini take the over for Cardinals win total

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cardinals’ win total set at 6.5 wins. However with a healthy Kyler Murray and an average defense, Robinson and Russini predict that the Cardinals could break that total.

Eight of their 12 losses came without Murray, who is healthy and putting extra time in. They have an offensive weapon in Harrison and an improved line with former Bengals first-round pick T Jonah Williams.

The Cardinals are coming off their second consecutive season finishing with four wins. They finished with 11 wins in 2021 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

