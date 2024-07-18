Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Ishbia: Budenholzer gives Suns needed ‘great leader’ as head coach

Jul 18, 2024, 12:47 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns have had a few notable changes in the offseason, none bigger than firing head coach Frank Vogel and quickly replacing him with Mike Budenholzer.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia spoke on some of those changes for the first time, giving his thoughts on the move.

“Our last coach was a very good basketball coach and fits in well and did some good things,” Ishbia said on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Wednesday. “But for our team, and it’s not because of offense/defense expertise, for our team what we need is a great leader and a great like CEO of a coach and someone that holds you accountable, that pushes people, that’s a known winner throughout the league. … I think he’s in a class above most coaches in the NBA.”

Phoenix’s 49-33 campaign was littered with losses and a lack of energy on the court that indicated something wasn’t connecting quite right in the locker room, making Budenholzer’s skills in that department crucial.

RELATED STORIES

Ishbia confirmed players were in the know on the offseason process for the Suns.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I talk to the players. It’s not just me. (Suns president) Josh Bartelstein does a great job, (Suns general manager) James Jones does a great job — we’re all very collaborative. We’re a team. We’re trying to make [the best decisions] and we don’t always make the right decisions I promise you that but we all care. I don’t just make unilateral decisions without consulting with some of those top, top players. But really, most of the players through the whole organization.”

Monte Morris ‘multiple levels’ above previous PG situation

The Suns expected offseason trade acquisition Jordan Goodwin to be the team’s backup point guard last season but Goodwin wasn’t able to last over two months in the rotation, leading to a different plan at the position.

Phoenix now enters this year with a certified veteran at the spot

“Monte Morris is a whole ‘nother level above that, multiple levels about that,” Ishbia said.

Morris has seven years of NBA experience and is known for being one of the best players in the league at taking care of the ball, constantly topping the charts in assist-to-turnover ratio.

He will share some of those duties with Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. Ishbia noted the Suns went into last season not sure which of those two players would be more suited at point guard before referencing how well Beal played in the role the last month of the regular season.

Phoenix Suns

Valley Suns G League team logo...

Damon Allred

John Little to be named head coach of Suns’ G League affiliate, per report

The Suns will hire John Little to be the head coach of their G League affiliate, Valley Suns, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported Thursday.

4 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Can Phoenix Suns fans trust any of the national reporting surrounding Kevin Durant?

Suns owner Mat Ishbia and superstar Kevin Durant have both recently been vocal in the message that the forward is happy in Phoenix. Wolf & Luke question how much of the media reporting can be trusted when it comes to trade rumors surrounding Durant.

10 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Do Phoenix Suns fans have the patience to see Mat Ishbia’s 3-year plan through?

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia joined Burns & Gambo to explain his three-year plan for the organization on Wednesday. Dan Bickley ponders if fans have enough patience to see the entire plan all the way through.

12 hours ago

Ryan Dunn #0 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNL...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns pick up 1st win of summer league vs. Thunder

The Phoenix Suns pulled out their first win of summer league on Wednesday in a 100-99 final over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Mat Ishbia: Luxury tax is what scares off NBA owners

Phoenix Suns & Mercury owner Mat Ishbia joined Burns & Gambo to discuss why he's not afraid of spending the extra money he feels will help his team possibly win an NBA championship.

1 day ago

Phoenix Suns owner, Mat Ishbia looks on during the first half of the NBA game against the Oklahoma ...

Kellan Olson

Suns’ Mat Ishbia sees other teams ‘hiding’ from spending in 2nd apron

The Phoenix Suns have continued to zig while other teams zag with the new limitations in place for the NBA's mega-spenders.

1 day ago

Ishbia: Budenholzer gives Suns needed ‘great leader’ as head coach