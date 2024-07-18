The Phoenix Suns have had a few notable changes in the offseason, none bigger than firing head coach Frank Vogel and quickly replacing him with Mike Budenholzer.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia spoke on some of those changes for the first time, giving his thoughts on the move.

“Our last coach was a very good basketball coach and fits in well and did some good things,” Ishbia said on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Wednesday. “But for our team, and it’s not because of offense/defense expertise, for our team what we need is a great leader and a great like CEO of a coach and someone that holds you accountable, that pushes people, that’s a known winner throughout the league. … I think he’s in a class above most coaches in the NBA.”

Phoenix’s 49-33 campaign was littered with losses and a lack of energy on the court that indicated something wasn’t connecting quite right in the locker room, making Budenholzer’s skills in that department crucial.

Ishbia confirmed players were in the know on the offseason process for the Suns.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I talk to the players. It’s not just me. (Suns president) Josh Bartelstein does a great job, (Suns general manager) James Jones does a great job — we’re all very collaborative. We’re a team. We’re trying to make [the best decisions] and we don’t always make the right decisions I promise you that but we all care. I don’t just make unilateral decisions without consulting with some of those top, top players. But really, most of the players through the whole organization.”

Monte Morris ‘multiple levels’ above previous PG situation

The Suns expected offseason trade acquisition Jordan Goodwin to be the team’s backup point guard last season but Goodwin wasn’t able to last over two months in the rotation, leading to a different plan at the position.

Phoenix now enters this year with a certified veteran at the spot

“Monte Morris is a whole ‘nother level above that, multiple levels about that,” Ishbia said.

Morris has seven years of NBA experience and is known for being one of the best players in the league at taking care of the ball, constantly topping the charts in assist-to-turnover ratio.

He will share some of those duties with Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. Ishbia noted the Suns went into last season not sure which of those two players would be more suited at point guard before referencing how well Beal played in the role the last month of the regular season.

