Arizona Diamondbacks announce schedule for 2025 season

Jul 18, 2024, 11:23 AM

Relief pitcher Joe Jiménez #77 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona...

Relief pitcher Joe Jiménez #77 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on July 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Braves defeated the Diamondbacks 5-4 in 11 innings. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their schedule for the 2025 regular season on Thursday.

Opening Day for the D-backs will be on March 27 at Chase Field against the Chicago Cubs, the first contest in a four-game series to begin the year. Arizona in April will then cross off some AL East matchups, including at Yankee Stadium against New York and in Phoenix to face the Baltimore Orioles.

The D-backs actually do not face a divisional foe until May 8 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, the last four games of a seven-game homestand. That is the start of a stretch of four straight series facing off with NL West teams. Arizona will then go to San Francisco to take on the Giants before hosting the Colorado Rockies and then traveling back to California for more meetings with the Dodgers.

Going off records for teams in the current 2024 season, the most difficult part of the schedule appears to be the final go in September. A six-game homestand with the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox precedes six on the road in San Francisco and Minnesota. Then it’s nine straight at Chase Field against the Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Dodgers before ending the season at Petco Park taking on the San Diego Padres.

The D-backs exit the All-Star break with a record of 49-48 and start the second half at Wrigley Field facing the Cubs. First pitch on Friday is at 11:20 a.m. on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

