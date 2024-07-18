It’s gut check time around the major leagues as the Arizona Diamondbacks are one of several teams in the thick of the playoff race ahead of the incoming trade deadline.

ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney joined Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke Thursday to share what he has heard about the D-backs’ approach.

Last year’s World Series between Arizona and the Texas Rangers has had a negative impact on this year’s market, Olney said. The two teams were both wild cards, sixth and fifth seeds in their leagues, respectively.

This year, the D-backs enter the second half one game out of the same slot from which they made their run to the World Series with 65 games left to fight for positioning.

“I think there are a lot of mediocre teams right now saying ‘ya know what, we could be this year’s Diamondbacks’ … which means there are not a lot of sellers right now,” Olney explained. “There’s very few teams that have declared that they’re ready to give up and start swapping pieces, which means it’s gonna be an incredible seller’s market and it’s gonna be a horrific buyer’s market, at least for now.”

Olney pointed out the example of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are just a half-game back of Arizona and part of a six-team group within 3.5 games of the playoff picture. A team like the Pirates, which features NL All-Star starting pitcher Paul Skenes, can feel good about the top of its rotation in a short series, making them more likely buyers.

In a big way, the Diamondbacks are set to improve their roster naturally by way of who they are scheduled to bring back from the injured list between starting pitchers Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery. They can still try to fill in other gaps on the roster before the deadline, which is at 3 p.m. MST on July 30.

Are the Diamondbacks buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline?

Arizona’s Mike Hazen is one of two general managers shying away from the crowd of what Olney described as “conservatism” from a group of decision-makers who don’t want to make a mistake. The other is his 2023 World Series counterpart, Chris Young of the Rangers.

“From what I understand, their focus is on adding a left-handed reliever,” Olney said of the D-backs’ shopping list. “Again, there are not a lot of sellers. The best left-handed reliever out on the marketplace right now is Tanner Scott of the Miami Marlins. They’re gonna have competition for him.”

Scott is coming off his first All-Star appearance and boasts a 1.34 ERA and 1.066 WHIP so far this season, surrendering just six runs in 39 appearances. Olney listed the New York Yankees and Mets — which are currently in wild card slots — as two others in pursuit of his services.

“I do think one way or the other, the Diamondbacks will wind up with a left-handed reliever,” Olney said of Hazen’s determination.

As of Thursday before the D-backs resume play Friday, Joe Mantiply is the only southpaw pitcher on the active roster, starter or reliever. He has a 4.21 ERA and 1.211 WHIP, allowing 17 earned runs in 44 appearances.