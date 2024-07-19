Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Bol Bol off South Sudan roster for Paris Olympics due to personal reasons

Jul 19, 2024, 9:22 AM | Updated: 10:47 am

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol is off South Sudan’s Olympic roster due to personal reasons, according to ESPN’s Leonard Solms.

Solms confirmed Bol’s decision with South Sudan assistant coach Ajou Deng.

The news comes a day ahead of South Sudan’s exhibition game against Team USA in London.

The two sides will also meet up at the Paris Olympics on July 31 as part of Group C play.

Earlier this month, Bol re-signed with Phoenix on a one-year deal.

In 43 games played under ex-Suns head coach Frank Vogel, the 24-year-old Bol averaged 5.2 points on 61.6% shooting and 42.3% from long range. He added 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 10.6 minutes per game.

While Bol will miss the remaining exhibitions and Paris Olympics, his Suns teammate and forward Kevin Durant was back practicing Friday for Team USA after dealing with a calf strain.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported earlier in the morning that Durant could make his debut in one of Team USA’s remaining exhibition games against South Sudan (Saturday) or Germany (Monday).

Durant has been sidelined with the strained calf since Team USA practice tipped off in Las Vegas. He has not suited up for any of the team’s exhibitions up to this point.

Team USA’s Paris Olympics game schedule

Team USA will round out its ramp-up for Olympic competition with two more exhibitions against South Sudan and Germany. Those matchups will air on Fox.

Team USA will then face Serbia (July 28), South Sudan (July 31) and Puerto Rico (Aug. 3) in Group C of Olympic play.

The group stage will air on NBC.

