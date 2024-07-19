Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns rookie Oso Ighodaro flies around court in summer league win over Bucks

Jul 19, 2024, 2:59 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns rookie Oso Ighodaro continued his solid summer league showing Friday with eight points and 11 rebounds in a 115-90 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas.

Ighodaro also provided five assists and two blocks, flying around the court to defend the rim and throw down dunks in an exciting display of his athleticism and feel.

RELATED STORIES

The 40th overall pick was +19 on the floor despite 2-for-7 shooting, and he hit all four free-throw attempts.

Suns first-rounder Ryan Dunn also had a well-rounded game with eight points on 4-for-10 shooting, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. He missed all three of his shots from beyond the arc but was aggressive on the boards and driving to the cup.

Two-way player Jalen Bridges flashed his 3-point potential with 16 points, hitting 4-of-10 triples. Bridges also grabbed four rebounds and picked up two steals.

Bridges hit Dunn for a transition dunk.

Isaiah Wong led the Suns with 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting. He hit a step-back 28-footer at the buzzer to end the third quarter.

The Suns opened the game on a 19-2 run.

Phoenix’s last game on the summer slate is Saturday at noon MST against the Sacramento Kings.

Phoenix Suns

Bol Bol looks on during a Phoenix Suns game...

Arizona Sports

Report: Bol Bol off South Sudan roster for Paris Olympics due to personal reasons

Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol is reportedly off South Sudan's Olympic roster due to personal reasons, per ESPN's Leonard Solms.

9 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Should the Phoenix Suns use the Golden State Warriors’ handling of the salary cap as an example?

Should the Phoenix Suns use the Golden State Warriors' handling of the salary cap as an example?

9 hours ago

Kevin Durant smiles during a Team USA exhibition...

Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant back practicing for Team USA in London

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is reportedly expected to return to Team USA practice in London after dealing with a strained calf.

12 hours ago

Valley Suns G League team logo...

Damon Allred

John Little to be named head coach of Suns’ G League affiliate, per report

The Suns will hire John Little to be the head coach of their G League affiliate, Valley Suns, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported Thursday.

24 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Which Arizona sports legend was left off the top 100 athletes since 2000? #cardinals #nfl

ESPN released the final tier of its top 100 athletes since 2000 and Burns & Gambo can't help but notice one Arizona Cardinals legend was missing from the list entirely.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona sports icons on (and snubbed from) top 100 athletes since 2000 ranking

ESPN released the final tier of its top 100 athletes since 2000 and while Olympian Michael Phelps took the No. 1 spot and Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi finished among the top 25, Burns & Gambo can't help but notice one Arizona Cardinals legend was missing from the list entirely.

1 day ago

Suns rookie Oso Ighodaro flies around court in summer league win over Bucks