Phoenix Suns rookie Oso Ighodaro continued his solid summer league showing Friday with eight points and 11 rebounds in a 115-90 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas.

Ighodaro also provided five assists and two blocks, flying around the court to defend the rim and throw down dunks in an exciting display of his athleticism and feel.

Marquette alum Oso Ighodaro with the emphatic block Quietly putting together a very solid Summer League pic.twitter.com/BFEisRyfQx — Ryan Cassidy (@ryancassidycbb) July 19, 2024

The 40th overall pick was +19 on the floor despite 2-for-7 shooting, and he hit all four free-throw attempts.

Suns first-rounder Ryan Dunn also had a well-rounded game with eight points on 4-for-10 shooting, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. He missed all three of his shots from beyond the arc but was aggressive on the boards and driving to the cup.

Two-way player Jalen Bridges flashed his 3-point potential with 16 points, hitting 4-of-10 triples. Bridges also grabbed four rebounds and picked up two steals.

Bridges hit Dunn for a transition dunk.

Summer Suns get it Dunn on the run 🏃 pic.twitter.com/7f7Ol5zcFI — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 19, 2024

Isaiah Wong led the Suns with 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting. He hit a step-back 28-footer at the buzzer to end the third quarter.

WONG BEATS THE BUZZER! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/irR0zIQEym — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 19, 2024

The Suns opened the game on a 19-2 run.

Phoenix’s last game on the summer slate is Saturday at noon MST against the Sacramento Kings.

Follow @AZSports