PHOENIX — Team USA head coach Cheryl Reeve set up Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix as one of the greatest spectacles in league history.

What ensued was a competitive showcase of the league’s deep talent pool that felt more like a real game with the best players in the world going at it than a typical All-Star event. Team USA was gearing up for an Olympics run less than two weeks away, and that brought the level of competitiveness up on both sides.

Team USA led 54-52 after a back-and-forth first half in front of an enthusiastic sold-out Footprint Center.

The WNBA All-Stars, coached by basketball icons Cheryl Miller and Ann Meyers Drysdale, came out and dominated the second half for a 117-109 win, spearheaded by a 34-point half by Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale.

Ogunbowale was a marvel, hitting eight 3-pointers after a scoreless first half, nudged along by Miller.

“They’re getting ready to play, and they want to win, so we’re not going to get embarrassed,” Ogunbowale said. “They have plays they’ve been practicing. So we just wanted to come out hard. I love competition, if I hear somebody’s trying to beat me, I’m going to try to beat them twice as hard.”

Team USA’s Breanna Stewart dropped 31 points and 10 rebounds, A’ja Wilson scored 22, as they each had moments of expected dominance from league MVPs. Phoenix Mercury superstar Diana Taurasi hit the first shot of the game and scored 14 points in only 20 minutes, while Brittney Griner added 10 points and seven boards for the national team.

The rookies on the other side held their own, as Caitlin Clark nearly broke the All-Star record for assists with 10 (one back of Sue Bird’s 11). Angel Reese recorded the first double-double by a rookie at the event with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The two, pegged as rivals throughout the first half of the season, linked up for a basket in the second half, as Clark dumped off a perfect pass to Reese for a bucket in a rousing moment for fans of the league.

“It was definitely more competitive probably than it is in other years, but we still had a lot of fun,” Clark said. “I think that’s another main reason we won because we just smiled and we just played free.”

Such a fun first All Star experience in Phoenix!! The fans and city were amazing… Now time for some rest and relaxation 🙂 see you all in a month 🤍 — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) July 21, 2024

The moment we've all been waiting for 🤩 The arena goes wild after Caitlin Clark dimes Angel Reese for the bucket

Clark’s Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell dropped 13 points off the bench, hitting a wild fadeaway jumper in the corner to beat the horn to end the third period. Most of the bench ran across the court to celebrate with her.

WNBA All-Star Game was an opportunity for Team USA

Reeve had the task of “looking for understanding of how we want to play. We are looking for lineups. We are looking for coaches understanding players and how to bring up the best in them. So we’re trying to accomplish a lot today.”

The best assembled team in the world got its first in-game run together and struggled to defend a very deep squad on the other side with young talent that will contend for future Olympic spots. Reeve said there is no Ogunbowale on any of their international opponents.

Reeve admitted there is work to be done to prepare for Paris while acknowledging how exciting of a game that was for the sport that is blowing away its attendance and viewership records.

“I think what we need to do better is just continue to quickly be on the same page defensively,” Stewart said. “I think that’s really it, understanding we just gave up 117 points. It’s kind of crazy. Making sure our weak side is there, our help side is there. Take this one on of the chin and keep moving forward.”

Two 30-point scorers in one matchup?! 😳 Breanna Stewart notches 31 PTS to lead the #USABWNT

Stewart said this game will help the Olympic team that does not have many opportunities to get on the court before Paris. Team USA plays Germany in a Showcase in London on Tuesday and then faces Japan to open group play in Paris on July 29.

“I think we have really good basketball players that can do things unscripted,” Reeve said. “Versatility at each position, I think that’s incredibly valuable, being able to play big, whether we’re playing (Stewart) or A’ja, throw (Griner) in there and put (Napheesa Collier) in there, and we can turn around and be really aggressive on the perimeter in terms of being able to play in transition.

“We took the ball out of the net a lot. We didn’t get to see some of those phases of the offense.”

Team USA lost to the WNBA All-Stars in 2021 and won its seventh straight gold medal. Stewart called it deja vu.

Wilson said with a smile the defense this year probably won’t be the same at next season’s All-Star Game, assuming the format goes back to normal.

There were moments where the All-Star Game-isms came out from cross court passes getting picked off, other preventable turnovers or defensive lapses.

But the Phoenix All-Star Game did its job of setting up a spectacle and the players delivered with an intense game with lots of highlight moments, none bigger than Ogunbowale’s third quarter performance.

Phoenix receives praise as All-Star host

Reeve, who has coached in the WNBA since 2001, gave Phoenix and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia credit for the effort and resources put into the event this year.

“Owners that are here, key stakeholders that are here, you can see what’s possible when you do it the right way,” Reeve said.

Taurasi said the intersection of showcasing Team USA and the WNBA All-Stars in Phoenix was an honor to be a part of. Phoenix had hosted two All-Star Games before but not with this format.

“The best players in the world in Phoenix, and we know how much the city loves basketball,” Taurasi said. “The X Factor always shows up. That’s what runs in the culture here in Phoenix. … You felt the energy in the city and that’s always a great feeling.”

Diana Taurasi called it "an honor" to have WNBA All-Star weekend and Team USA preparation in the Valley. "You've felt the energy in the city and that's always a great feeling," she added.

Footprint Center was rocking with big names in the crowd from local teams such as Cardinals stars Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. plus Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Cloud of the Mercury; legends of the game such as Sheryl Swoopes and Sue Bird and others such as Shannon Sharpe, Megan Rapinoe and Jason Sudeikis.

The Bryant family was also in attendance:

The Bryant family is introduced at the WNBA All-Star game at Footprint Center:

