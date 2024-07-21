Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Homers by Carroll, Thomas lead D-backs to victory over Cubs

Jul 20, 2024, 7:27 PM

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in ...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit a two-run homer and Alek Thomas had a solo shot in Arizona’s three-run fifth inning to help the Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Saturday night for their sixth win in seven games.

Zac Gallen gave up three hits in five scoreless innings, tying his career high with six walks, as defending National League champion Arizona moved three games over .500 for the first time this season. The D-backs have won 12 of their last 17.

The next three relievers — Kevin Ginkel, Justin Martinez and Ryan Thompson — each pitched a perfect inning, and Paul Sewald worked around Miles Mastrobuoni’s pinch-hit double in the ninth for his 15th save to complete the four-hitter.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (2-8) allowed three runs and two hits, while walking three in five innings. The 34-year-old right-hander was cruising until the fifth when Carroll and Thomas went deep.

Miguel Amaya had two of Chicago’s hits, including an infield single lined off Gallen’s right foot in the second. After being checked by trainers, Gallen (7-5) continued until he reached 102 pitches in this fifth start after missing a month with a right hamstring strain.

An All-Star last season, Gallen issued six walks only once before, as a rookie on Aug. 19, 2019, against Colorado

Carroll’s homer was just his sixth of the season, but third in four games. The 2023 NL Rookie of the Year hit 25 last season and batted .285, but his average this season is .211

The left-handed hitting Thomas reached out and lined a high sinker to the basket in right to put Arizona on the board 1-0 in the fifth. After Hendricks issued a walk, Carroll mashed a center-cut changeup 418 feet to right center.

The Cubs loaded the bases on a double and two walks in the bottom half, but Gallen escaped when Michael Tauchman grounded out.

Arizona’s Jordan Montgomery — on the 15-day IL retroactive to June 29 (right knee inflammation) — threw a bullpen session on Saturday and “felt good,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

Arizona RHP Brandon Pfaadt (4-6, 3.97) faces Chicago LHP Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.97) in the series finale on Sunday.

Hear the game on 98.7, ArizonaSports.com or the Arizona Sports app with first pitch at 11:20 a.m.

