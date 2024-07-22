Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker on Monday found his name once again on the NFL Network’s annual top 100 list voted on by players.

The All-Pro safety came in ranked No. 89 overall, sandwiched between Atlanta guard Chris Lindstrom (No. 88) and Philadelphia wide receiver Devonta Smith (No. 90).

Last year, Baker cracked the list at No. 73, 16 spots higher than 2024.

“It’s special to be on,” Baker said during the reveal. “Of course, each and every year I feel like I should be (ranked higher) but you know.”

“He’s one of my favorite players, favorite competitors to go against,” San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle added. “120% energy on every single play. Never takes a snap off. He’s going to hit the heck out of you and he’s going to chase you down.”

Baker heads into Year 2 under Arizona’s new regime after racking up 87 tackles, good enough for second on the team behind linebacker Kyzir White (90). It was an uncharacteristic season for Baker, however, missing five games for the first time in his career.

A look at how the rest of the 20 picks in the segmented reveal shook out on Monday:

100. Zaire Franklin

99. Lavonte David

98. Cameron Heyward

97. Terry McLaurin

96. Dion Dawkins

95. Julian Love

94. Trevor Lawrence

93. Harrison Smith

92. Aaron Rodgers

91. Tariq Woolen

90. Devonta Smith

89. Budda Baker

88. Chris Lindstrom

87. Haason Reddick

86. Saquon Barkley

85. Tristan Wirfs

84. DK Metcalf

83. Derwin James

82. Montez Sweat

81. Kirk Cousins

Follow @AZSports