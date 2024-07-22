Where did Cardinals S Budda Baker rank among NFL players’ top 100 for 2024?
Jul 22, 2024, 3:35 PM
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker on Monday found his name once again on the NFL Network’s annual top 100 list voted on by players.
The All-Pro safety came in ranked No. 89 overall, sandwiched between Atlanta guard Chris Lindstrom (No. 88) and Philadelphia wide receiver Devonta Smith (No. 90).
Last year, Baker cracked the list at No. 73, 16 spots higher than 2024.
“It’s special to be on,” Baker said during the reveal. “Of course, each and every year I feel like I should be (ranked higher) but you know.”
“He’s one of my favorite players, favorite competitors to go against,” San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle added. “120% energy on every single play. Never takes a snap off. He’s going to hit the heck out of you and he’s going to chase you down.”
Baker heads into Year 2 under Arizona’s new regime after racking up 87 tackles, good enough for second on the team behind linebacker Kyzir White (90). It was an uncharacteristic season for Baker, however, missing five games for the first time in his career.
A look at how the rest of the 20 picks in the segmented reveal shook out on Monday:
100. Zaire Franklin
99. Lavonte David
98. Cameron Heyward
97. Terry McLaurin
96. Dion Dawkins
95. Julian Love
94. Trevor Lawrence
93. Harrison Smith
92. Aaron Rodgers
91. Tariq Woolen
90. Devonta Smith
89. Budda Baker
88. Chris Lindstrom
87. Haason Reddick
86. Saquon Barkley
85. Tristan Wirfs
84. DK Metcalf
83. Derwin James
82. Montez Sweat
81. Kirk Cousins