Warner Bros. Discovery to match Amazon Prime Video’s offer to carry NBA games

Jul 22, 2024, 1:56 PM

Inside the NBA...

(L-R) Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson Jr., Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley speak onstage at the 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Turner Sports intends to continue its longtime relationship with the NBA.

Warner Bros. Discovery informed the league Monday that it will match the $1.8 billion per year offer by Amazon Prime Video. Turner has had an NBA package since 1984 and games have been on TNT since the network launched in 1988.

“We have reviewed the offers and matched one of them. This will allow fans to keep enjoying our unparalleled coverage, including the best live game productions in the industry and our iconic studio shows and talent, while building on our proven 40-year commitment for many more years,” Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement. “Our matching paperwork was submitted to the league today. We look forward to the NBA executing our new contract.”

The NBA’s Board of Governors approved the league’s 11-year media rights deals with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video at its meeting in Las Vegas last Tuesday. WBD received all three contracts Wednesday, which started the five-day clock for whether it wanted to match.

The new deals — collectively worth $76 billion — will begin with the 2025-26 season, and include a game being aired or streamed nationally every night during the second half of the season.

The Prime Video package would have had games on Thursday night after it is done carrying NFL games. Its other nights were Friday and Saturday.

TNT would likely carry games on Thursday with the other nights being streamed on Max.

Amazon Prime Video did not comment on WBD’s intention to match.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav sounded an ominous note when he said during an RBC Investor Conference in November 2022 that Turner and WBD “don’t have to have the NBA.”

Warner Bros. Discovery and the league were unable to reach a deal during the exclusive negotiating period, which expired in April. Zaslav and TNT Sports Chairman/CEO Luis Silberwasser have said during the past couple months, though, that it intended to match one of the deals.

“We’re proud of how we have delivered for basketball fans by providing best-in-class coverage throughout our four-decade partnership with the NBA. In an effort to continue our long-standing partnership, during both exclusive and non-exclusive negotiation periods, we acted in good faith to present strong bids that were fair to both parties,” WBD said in a statement. “Regrettably, the league notified us of its intention to accept other offers for the games in our current rights package, leaving us to proceed under the matching rights provision, which is an integral part of our current agreement and the rights we have paid for under it.”

People familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that Amazon’s offer included a provision to pay multiple years up front into an escrow account, which many thought would make it hard to match. However, WBD has told the league it has the financial resources to be able to do that.

The Amazon provision was first mentioned by “The Ringer’s” Bill Simmons on “The Town” podcast.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t at liberty to discuss such impending matters.

WBD is paying $1.4 billion per season under the current nine-year deal, which expires after next season.

Even though WBD is making a huge financial commitment, it is a necessary one. Without the NBA, it would have had a hard time charging its current subscriber fees to cable and satellite companies.

Retaining the NBA would also mean that the popular “Inside the NBA” show would continue. Charles Barkley had been critical of WBD’s negotiating posture and was not optimistic about it matching. Barkley announced at the end of this season that he intended to retire after next season.

It is expected that the NBA would announce the finality of the media deals sometime this week.

ESPN and ABC, which will keep the league’s top package, will have a conference finals every year as well as the NBA Finals. NBC and WBD would alternate which one carries one of the conference finals series.

The return of NBC, which carried NBA games from 1990 through 2002, would give the league two broadcast network partners for the first time.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker looks on...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker drains circus shot in Team USA’s exhibition win vs. Germany

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker continues to provide a boost for Team USA, as seen Monday in an exhibition win over Germany.

2 hours ago

Kevin Durant looks on...

Arizona Sports

Report: Kevin Durant out for Team USA’s final exhibition vs. Germany

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is reportedly out for Team USA's final exhibition against Germany ahead of the Paris Olympics.

5 hours ago

LeBron James smiles...

Associated Press

LeBron James named Team USA male flagbearer for Paris Olympics opening ceremony

LeBron James wasn’t sure what the opening ceremony was all about for his first Olympics. This time, he’ll be a star of the show.

5 hours ago

Suns rookie Ryan Dunn poses for photo shoot...

Arizona Sports

ESPN’s Bobby Marks: Where Suns sit after NBA offseason signings

The Phoenix Suns headed into the 2024 offseason very limited in what they could do due to the team being in the 2nd apron of the luxury tax.

1 day ago

United States' guard Devin Booker, left, takes the ball forward as South Sudan's guard Marial Shayo...

Associated Press

Devin Booker returns to starting lineup as Team USA avoids upset in close win over South Sudan

Devin Booker returned to the starting lineup as Team USA avoids the upset in a 101-100 win over South Sudan.

2 days ago

Oso Ighodaro #4 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at ...

Arizona Sports

Oso Ighodaro, Jalen Bridges shine as Suns close out Summer League action with loss to Kings

Phoenix Suns' Jalen Bridges and Oso Ighodaro shine as they close out their Summer League schedule with a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

2 days ago

