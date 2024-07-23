The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated left-handed starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday’s game at the Kansas City Royals, the club announced.

Additionally, the team optioned reliever Humberto Castellanos to the Triple-A Reno Aces. The righty sports a 5.23 ERA and one save across seven games played this season (10.1 innings pitched).

Montgomery is in line to make his first start since June 27, as he landed on the IL with right knee inflammation retroactive to June 29. Manager Torey Lovullo said it happened during a bullpen session, as “he was just walking back up to the rubber to continue his bullpen. He felt a little discomfort, so he shut it down.”

The southpaw did not make a rehab start, as he was able to continue his range of motion on the IL. He threw a simulated game last week.

Montgomery’s last start was particularly frustrating, as he chucked a pitchcom device against the dugout wall after allowing seven earned runs. The outing and injury were tough setbacks for the 31-year-old who had started to see improved results with 16.2 innings and five earned runs over his previous three starts.

His ERA jumped to 6.44, the third highest in MLB among pitchers with at least 60 innings thrown.

“I just expect a lot out of myself. I know I’ve let a lot of my teammates down. I’m just trying to be better,” Montgomery said before landing on the IL.

Montgomery worked a sub-4.00 ERA in each season from 2021-23 and won a World Series with the Texas Rangers last year. He signed a $25 million deal at the start of the season with a conditional player option for 2025.

The option vests at $20 million for 10 2024 starts, $22.5 million for 18 starts and $25 million for 23 starts. Montgomery has made 13 starts this season, and the D-backs will continue to count on him finding stability.

Arizona’s rotation is back up to five with Zac Gallen, Ryne Nelson, Brandon Pfaadt, Yilber Diaz and Montgomery.

Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez continue to make progress in their injury rehab.

