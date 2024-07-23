Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo ejected as tensions rise vs. Royals

Jul 22, 2024, 7:38 PM | Updated: 9:12 pm

Manager Torey Lovullo...

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks argues with crew chief Brian O'Noara #7 after being ejected from the game in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected from Monday’s 10-4 loss at the Kansas City Royals after tensions rose following a pair of hit-by-pitches.

Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. was 3-for-3 and a single shy of the cycle when D-backs reliever Humberto Castellanos hit him in the arm with an up-and-in sinker during the sixth inning. The Royals were up 9-3 at the time, and the beaning came on the first pitch to Witt.

The fans at Kauffman Stadium booed Castellanos for the entire half inning, and Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez had choice words from the steps of the dugout.

RELATED STORIES

The following frame, Royals relief pitcher John Schreiber plunked D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno in the midsection to a thunderous applause from the crowd.

Moreno went right to first base, and the umpires gathered. A warning was delivered to both teams.

“I would never, ever endorse hitting another player,” Lovullo told reporters on the D-backs’ postgame show. “I would never, ever do that. So if they felt like there was intent, they should have whacked Castellanos right on the spot. I would have been fine with that. There certainly looked like there was intent from their end, and I felt like their pitcher should have gotten ejected on the spot, as well.”

Lovullo came out of the dugout to speak to umpires Jordan Baker and Brian O’Nora. Lovullo called Perez over to hear what he had to say to the umpires. Soon after, Royals manager Matt Quatraro came out of the dugout to get in between Perez and the action.

Lovullo was immensely animated during the conversation until he walked off the field, as he felt the umpiring crew mishandled the situation.

“One of the umpires had said to me that if it was your player, you would have done the same thing,” Lovullo said. “Does that mean every time Ketel Marte gets hit by a pitch, we need to hit somebody back? We don’t believe in that here. We don’t do that type of stuff here. So I didn’t get a satisfactory explanation.”

He has been ejected three times this season and 20 during his career.

Quatraro said it was frustrating to see another team talking to his player. He denied intent to plunk Moreno, saying Schreiber throws a lot of sinkers up-and-in.

Witt scored three runs and drove in a trio on Monday, as he hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning off Miguel Castro. He finished a single short of the first Royals cycle since 1990.

Arizona dropped its second straight game after having won six of seven.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Bobby Witt Jr....

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks struggle to contain red-hot Bobby Witt Jr. in loss to Royals

The Diamondbacks ran into the hottest hitter in baseball on Monday, and Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. finished a single shy of a cycle. 

4 hours ago

Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

Reports: Diamondbacks sign draft picks Ivan Luciano, Tytus Cissell

The Arizona Diamondbacks took the next step adding a large segment of their 2024 draft class to the organization.

7 hours ago

Yilber Diaz...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks-Royals preview: Pitching probables, key players

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to keep their momentum as they open a three-game series against an improved Kansas City Royals team on Monday.

12 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte reacts to striking out during the eighth inning ...

Associated Press

Nico Hoerner’s bases-loaded walk in the 10th gives the Cubs a victory over the D-backs

Nico Hoerner walked with the bases loaded in the 10th to give the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

1 day ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in ...

Associated Press

Homers by Carroll, Thomas lead D-backs to victory over Cubs

Corbin Carroll hit a two-run homer and Alek Thomas had a solo shot in Arizona’s three-run fifth inning to help the D-backs beat the Cubs for their sixth win in seven games.

2 days ago

Justin Martinez...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Jose Herrera showing leadership qualities with younger pitchers

Arizona Diamondbacks backup catcher Jose Herrera has grown over the years into "an extra coach in the dugout."

3 days ago

Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo ejected as tensions rise vs. Royals