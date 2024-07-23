The Phoenix Suns are hiring Brent Barry as an assistant coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Barry spent the past six seasons with the San Antonio Spurs front office as their vice president of basketball operations. Before that, he did some broadcasting work on NBA TV and NBA on TNT.

Barry marks the latest edition to a revamped Suns coaching staff led by new head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Brent Barry’s playing days

Ahead of his roles off the court, Barry played for six teams across a 14-year career.

He was most known for his ability from beyond the arc, shooting 40.5% from 3-point range across his career. He saw that number improve in the postseason behind a 41.6% mark in 88 games played (18 starts).

The New York native was originally drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 1995 NBA Draft but was dealt on draft night to the Los Angeles Clippers. He spent 2.5 seasons with the Clippers before a midseason trade that shipped him to the Miami Heat.

From there, he signed on with the Chicago Bulls. Barry’s time in the Midwest was short, however, with Chicago trading the sharpshooter to the Seattle SuperSonics after one season of service. He carved out a starting role with Seattle and ended up logging five years in Seattle.

Barry then headed to the Spurs as a free agent signing in 2004. In four seasons with San Antonio, Barry helped raise the Larry O’Brien Trophy twice with the Spurs during the 2004-05 and 2006-07 seasons.

He wrapped up his playing career in 2008-09 as a member of the Houston Rockets.

