The Arizona Cardinals waived offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday at the start of training camp.

Arizona’s first practice is on Wednesday, and left guard is set up to be one of the more competitive camp battles to round out the starting offensive line before Week 1.

O’Donnell is a 6-foot-5, 305-pound interior lineman who played five games for the Cardinals last season with three starts.

He played 170 snaps at left guard and 21 at right guard after the Cardinals claimed O’Donnell from the Indianapolis Colts last August.

Other teams will have a chance to claim O’Donnell. If he clears waivers, he would revert back to Arizona and land on injured reserved following the claiming period.

Arizona would then have the option to hold onto him or release him with an injury settlement.

The Cardinals have 17 offensive linemen on the roster for camp.

Free-agent addition Evan Brown will compete for the left guard opening along with veterans Elijah Wilkinson and Trystan Colon, rookie Isaiah Adams and second-year pro Jon Gaines II.

